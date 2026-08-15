Who's Next Up? Five Former NBA Players on the Doorstep of Basketball Hall of Fame

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame will enshrine its class of 2026 on Saturday night as it formally welcomes nine new honorees.

Amar’e Stoudemire is the only former NBA player to get the call this year, although Doc Rivers will be enshrined as a coach and Mike D’Antoni for his overarching contributions to the game. Joey Crawford, one of the NBA’s longest-tenured officials, will be enshrined as well as Gonzaga coach Mark Few.

On the women’s side, three WNBA legends got the call this year in Elena Della Donne, Candace Parker and Chamique Holdsclaw. The Team USA group who brought home gold at the 1996 Olympics will be honored as a unit, too. That team led by Hall of Famers like Lisa Leslie, Dawn Staley, Sheryl Swoopes and Rebecca Lobo set the stage for the launch of the WNBA later that year.

Stoudemire’s enshrinement as the 2003 Rookie of the Year and a six-time NBA All-Star sets the stage for some other former players that either didn’t make the cut this year or are on the verge of eligibility. He didn’t win a title over his 14-year NBA career, which is often a factor that goes against many borderline Hall of Fame cases. Stoudemire last played in the NBA in the 2015–16 season, so he waited seven years from the time he first became eligible.

With the newest Hall of Famers celebrating their enshrinement in Springfield, Mass., this weekend, here’s a look at five former NBA players who could be inducted in the coming years:

Blake Griffin

Career stats: 19.0 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 4.0 APG, 49.3 FG%, 32.8 3P%, 69.6 FT% (13 seasons)

Accolades: Six-time All-Star, three-time All-NBA second team, two-time All-NBA third team, 2011 Rookie of the Year, 2011 Slam Dunk Contest champion

Hall of Fame eligible: Now

Blake Griffin was the first pick of the 2009 NBA draft | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Griffin became Hall of Fame eligible this year and was a finalist, but he didn’t get in as part of the 2026 class. He never made it to the NBA Finals and only got to the conference finals once, which came in his final season as a member of the Celtics when he was out of Boston’s playoff rotation.

He was dominant at the start of his career, even after he missed the entirety of his first NBA season after the Clippers made him the top pick in the 2009 draft. As the ignition of the “Lob City” Clippers, Griffin was the Rookie of the Year in his first season on the court and was an All-Star in each of his first five seasons with Los Angeles. He even dominated as the primary option for the Pistons after he was shockingly traded to Detroit at the 2018 trade deadline.

That may not be enough, but it’s important to note that the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame considers a player’s entire basketball résumé. He was the national college player of the year and a highly coveted prospect out of high school as a McDonald’s All-American. Plus, he’s one of the best dunkers we’ve ever seen. What’s working in Griffin’s favor is the nonexclusive nature of the Hall. Stoudemire got in this year and Griffin’s résumé is similar, if not better.

Andre Iguodala

Career stats: 11.3 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 4.2 APG, 1.4 SPG, 46.3 FG%, 33.0 3P%, 70.9 FT% (19 seasons)

Accolades: Four-time NBA champion, 2015 NBA Finals MVP, one-time All-Star, one-time All-Defense first team, Olympic gold medalist (2012), No. 9 retired by Warriors

Hall of Fame eligible: Now

The Warriors retired Andre Iguodala’s No. 9 in 2025 | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Iguodala’s case is perhaps the most interesting because he didn’t pack the box score. However, he is the only player on this list with an NBA title—and he’s got four of ‘em. Not only that, but he was the Finals MVP in 2015 when the Warriors won their first title with Steph Curry on the roster and began the dynasty of the decade.

Since Iguodala retired in 2023, he should be eligible for the Hall of Fame this year based on its requirements. Players must be out of the game for two seasons which translates to three calendar years to become eligible, which the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame confirmed to Sports Illustrated. Despite meeting those requirements, Iguodala was not included as a first-time nominee this year.

He’s the definition of a winning role player as he helped Golden State minimize LeBron James (as much as possible, at least) in the 2015 Finals. Iguodala didn’t start a single game that season until the Finals and helped flip the series as part of the Warriors’ infamous “death lineup.” There’s no question that he was critical to the Warriors’ success, it’s just whether that’s enough to become a Hall of Famer when you consider the underwhelming numbers—by Hall of Fame standards—for the majority of his career.

Derrick Rose

Career stats: 17.4 PPG, 5.2 APG, 3.2 RPG, 45.6 FG%, 31.6 3P%, 83.1 FT% (15 seasons)

Accolades: 2011 NBA MVP, three-time All-Star, 2009 Rookie of the Year, No. 1 retired by Bulls

Hall of Fame eligible: 2027

Derrick Rose was the 2011 NBA MVP | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rose’s calling card in Hall of Fame talks is his sole MVP award in 2011. He received the NBA’s top honor in his third season at just 22 years old, still the youngest player to take home the award. He was electric throughout his first four seasons with Chicago, but a torn ACL in his first game of the 2012 playoffs kept him out of the full next season and subsequently limited his signature explosiveness through the rest of his career.

He recreated himself as a strong bench player later in his career and no one can ever forget his emotional career-high 50-point game as a member of the Timberwolves in 2018.

He made three All-Star teams and made All-NBA just once (a first-teamer during his MVP season). Normally, that’s not a Hall of Famer. But should Rose miss out, he’d become the first NBA MVP to not get in. Considering the circumstances with his injury history and the player he was before the knee issues, Rose should get the call from Springfield, even if he has to wait a bit.

Chris Paul

Career stats: 16.8 PPG, 9.2 APG, 4.4 RPG, 2.0 SPG, 46.9 FG%, 37.0 3P%, 87.0 FT% (21 seasons)

Accolades: 12-time All-Star, 2013 All-Star Game MVP, four-time All-NBA first team, seven-time All-Defense first team, 2006 Rookie of the Year, five-time assists leader, six-time steals leader, member of NBA 75th anniversary team, Olympic gold medalist (2008, '12)

Hall of Fame eligible: 2029

Chris Paul helped lead the Suns to the NBA Finals in 2021 | USA TODAY Sports

“The Point God” has the most straightforward Hall of Fame case of any retired player. Paul made 12 All-Star teams and received All-NBA honors 11 times. He was an elite defender that led the NBA in steals in six seasons and initiated offense like no one before. CP3 is one of the greatest point guards of all-time, without a doubt. The one thing working against him is the lack of an NBA title, but his prolonged brilliance makes him a future Hall of Famer with relative ease.

Paul remained great through the latter portion of his career as he helped lead the Suns to the NBA Finals in 2021 at 35 years old—the only time he played for a championship. He won two gold medals as a quintessential member of Team USA at the 2008 and '12 Olympics. That’s not to make an excuse for Paul’s lack of a championship ring, however. His decade-plus run as the NBA’s premier point guard who’s second all-time in assists and steals (only behind John Stockton in both categories) cements his standing as one of the best guards ever.

Come 2029, CP3 is a lock to get his orange jacket.

Russell Westbrook

Career stats: 20.9 PPG, 8.0 APG, 6.9 RPG, 43.8 FG%, 30.8 3P%, 77.1 FT% (18 seasons)

Accolades: 2017 NBA MVP, nine-time All-Star, two-time All-Star Game MVP, two-time All-NBA first team, two-time scoring champion, three-time assists leader, member of NBA 75th anniversary team, Olympic gold medalist (2012)

Hall of Fame eligible: 2029

Russell Westbrook recently retired after 18 NBA seasons. He was the NBA MVP in 2017. | Jennifer Pottheiser/NBAE via Getty Images

Westbrook just retired, so he has some time. Once 2029 comes, however, he should be a shoo-in for the Hall. Sure, he’s another player that suffers from the no-ring argument, but it’s undeniable that Westbrook is one of the best guards in NBA history. Not only that, but he’s one of the most unique players we’ll ever see.

Other than shooting threes, he was good at everything and played with a ferocious tenacity at all times. He’s the NBA’s all-time triple-doubles leader—although not for long, as Nikola Jokić is only 11 away from Westbrook. The current record holder made the triple-double look easy, though, which it certainly is not. He averaged a triple-double in four seasons and in his MVP season, he did so when he led the league in scoring with 31.6 points per game. Averaging a 30-point triple-double while only missing one game is jaw-dropping stuff.

Although the last chunk of Westbrook’s career had its ups and downs, he remained a solid NBA player toward the end as a solid option for the Nuggets and the Kings over his final two seasons. His sole trip to the NBA Finals came early in his career next to Kevin Durant and James Harden with the Thunder in 2012. The lack of a championship is the biggest slight against Westbrook’s Hall of Fame case, but as one of the league’s best players for nearly a decade, he should be a lock as soon as he’s eligible.

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