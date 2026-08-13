New Boiler Caden Pierce Explains What He Can Bring to Purdue Basketball

The two-word phrase "Play Hard" is stitched into the back of Purdue basketball's practice shorts. It's a mantra attributed to legendary coach Gene Keady, and it's one that new Boilermaker Caden Pierce wants to embody when he steps on the floor this season.

Pierce was featured in a recent short video produced by the Purdue men's basketball program. The Princeton transfer spoke about what he thinks he can bring to West Lafayette. It's something Boilermaker fans can truly appreciate.

"I'm always going to be the hardest-playing guy on the court, fighting for loose balls, grabbing offensive rebounds, doing all the little things," Pierce said. "Really, just doing whatever it takes to help this team win at the end of the day."

Giving maximum effort on every play is an easy way to win over the fans in West Lafayette. That type of energy is also something Purdue needs this season.

Pierce showed off his skill as a rebounder during Purdue's four-game trip to Canada, often leading the team on the boards. The Boilers lost their top two rebounders last season in Oscar Cluff and Trey Kaufman-Renn, both out of eligibility. Pierce will provide a much-needed boost on the glass for the 2026-27 squad.

Princeton Tigers forward Caden Pierce (3) dunks the ball. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The fifth-year senior is also the most veteran player Purdueexperience will have this year. He believes that experience from Princeton can be a benefit for a younger team going through a transitional phase.

"I feel like I can add a veteran, calming presence to this team," he said. "At Princeton, it helped me grow my game. I really learned how to play the right way, move without the basketball, read my defenders, read my other teammates. It was a fun brand of basketball and similar to what we do at Purdue."

Pierce did not play last season, deciding to redshirt to maintain his final season of eligibility after suffering an injury. At the end of the 2023-24 season, he was named the Ivy League Player of the Year, averaging 16.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

In the 2024-25 season, he finished the year averaging 11.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

Purdue has several key pieces returning from last year's team, but there's no question Pierce feels an important role.

Why Pierce chose to play at Purdue

Princeton Tigers forward Caden Pierce (3) looks to pass. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

When Pierce was deciding about his future, he had several major opportunities. Ultimately, he picked Purdue over Duke, UConn, Louisville and Gonzaga. It was a huge win out of the transfer portal for Matt Painter and his staff.

What stood out about Purdue?

"I chose Purdue because, at the end of the day, it felt the most like home to me. I'm a Midwest kid, and so coming back to the Midwest is something I'm really excited about," Pierce said.

"Coach Painter, P.J. [Thompson], the rest of the staff have done an unbelievable job in recent years, building up the program and having continued success."

Purdue has been a top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament in each of its last nine appearances, the longest active streak in college basketball. The Boilermakers have also reached the Sweet 16 each of the last three seasons and played in the National Championship Game in 2024.

Pierce is hoping to replicate some of that success in his lone season with the Boilermakers.

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