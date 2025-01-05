Northwestern's Brooks Barnhizer Gets Teeth Knocked Out vs. Purdue
If Brooks Barnhizer believes in the Tooth Fairy, he might be in store for a big payday. The Northwestern senior took a shot to the face during Sunday's game against Purdue at Mackey Arena, which dislodged his two front teeth.
Barnhizer was attempting to dribble between Purdue's Raleigh Burgess and CJ Cox when he was inadvertently hit and his teeth went flying out. There was a brief pause in the game after the incident.
Barnhizer returned to the game and didn't appear too bothered by the incident. Still, it had to be an incredibly unpleasant feeling.
Earlier this season, Barnhizer had his two front teeth knocked out in a game against Georgia Tech. So, the front teeth that fell out against Purdue were fake. I'm not sure it makes it any more fun, though.
Barnhizer is having an excellent season for the Wildcats, averaging 20.1 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.
