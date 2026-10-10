Numbers That Stand Out From Purdue Basketball's Friday Scrimmage

One day after stopping by Rosemont, Illinois, for Big Ten Media Days, head coach Matt Painter had his team scrimmage as it prepares for the 2026-27 season. Soon enough, the Boilermakers will start playing real opponents, but this served as another stepping stone towards the beginning of the year.

At Big Ten Media Days, Painter mentioned that Friday's scrimmage could provide the staff with some idea of what Purdue's rotation could look like, at least for next Sunday's exhibition game against Ball State. But because everyone has been competing at a high level, there are several tough decisions that will have to be made.

Following Friday's scrimmage, Purdue's social media team posted some of the impressive numbers from the afternoon. Although I was not in attendance for the scrimmage, here are a few quick thoughts from the statistics.

Daniel Jacobsen, Gicarri Harris do it all

The first two players who really pop off the page are Jacobsen and Harris, both contributing in multiple ways during the scrimmage. The 7-foot-4 center came up one rebound shy of a double-double, totaling 18 points and nine rebounds. He also distributed the ball at a high level for a big man, dishing out four assists.

Harris was the leading scorer of the afternoon, scoring 21 points. He also grabbed four rebounds from the guard spot and accounted for four assists. The junior guard really flashed during Purdue's trip to Canada. It looks like that success continued in the team's scrimmage on Friday.

Hitting from behind the three-point line

Purdue's final numbers weren't posted from Friday's scrimmage, but there was some mention of the success behind the three-point line. That shouldn't be a surprise, as the Boilermakers pulled the trigger frequently from long distance while in Canada.

Freshman Jacob Webber knocked down five triples in the scrimmage, accounting for all 15 of his points. C.J Cox finished the afternoon with points, as well, and was a perfect 3-of-3 from behind the arc. The long ball should be a strength for the Boilers this season.

Antione West Jr. fills it up

West was regularly scoring at a high level while in Canada, and he did so again in Friday's scrimmage. He also facilitated the ball well, accounting for 17 points and five assists. He's not just a tremendous scorer, but he's also a great decision-maker with the basketball in his hands.

The number of shots West took was not included, but it seems like the sophomore had the ball in his hands quite a bit during the scrimmage. His ability to score at all three levels is a great weapon for the Boilermakers, but if he can pass to set up teammates, it makes the Purdue offense even more dynamic.

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