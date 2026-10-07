5 Important Questions for Purdue Basketball and Matt Painter at Big Ten Media Days

College basketball is officially around the corner, with Big Ten Men's Basketball Media Day set for Oct. 8 in Rosemont, Illinois.

Matt Painter will have plenty to address this offseason with a young team and a lot of new faces. Will this team be as competitive as what we've seen from Purdue in years past? It won't take long to find out.

Here are the biggest questions I have for Painter at Big Ten Media Days.

Has Daniel Jacobsen made the jump?

Purdue center Daniel Jacobsen (12) makes a move on Wisconsin forward Nolan Winter (31) during the first half of their game Saturday, January 3, 2026 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In my opinion, the biggest individual factor in Purdue's success this season will be the play of Daniel Jacobsen. Last year, he flashed plenty of potential but simply wasn't physical or ready enough to consistently compete in the Big Ten. He finished the season averaging 5.5 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.

Without Oscar Cluff or another established big man alongside him, it's largely going to be Jacobsen's show this season. That means he has to become more competitive, not just on the boards, but also with his footwork and overall approach in the paint.

Has Jacobsen made the necessary jump this offseason? I suppose only time will tell.

Can this frontcourt rebound well enough?

Dec 21, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Princeton Tigers forward Caden Pierce (3) looks to pass while being defended by Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Zach Martini (99) during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Building off the point about Jacobsen, there's no doubt the biggest concern with this team is the frontcourt and its ability to rebound.

Fortunately for Purdue, the Boilermakers received some help with the addition of newly cleared big man Enzo Shahrvin. But will the Frenchman provide enough to help Purdue compete on the boards?

Personally, I think there will be a learning curve for this frontcourt. There are a lot of players who have never played together, including Shahrvin, Princeton transfer Caden Pierce and, for all intents and purposes, Raleigh Burgess.

It will be incredibly interesting to see how long it takes this group to develop chemistry and become a reliable frontcourt.

Where does Antione West Jr. fit in?

Mar 25, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Antione West (1) shoots the basketball during a practice session ahead of the west regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everyone told me Antione West Jr. was going to be incredible, but I didn't realize just how ready he was until the Boilermakers traveled to Canada. West looked like the best player on the floor for the majority of the trip while continuing to showcase his strengths.

Not only is the redshirt freshman an exceptional scorer, but there's also a case to be made that he could be one of the team's best defenders.

The question then becomes: With four other guards competing for starting spots, exactly where does West fit in?

I believe CJ Cox and Gicarri Harris are essential to this team's success, so does that leave West as the odd man out? Personally, it's the biggest question I have regarding the starting lineup. Either way, I expect West to be undeniable.

How many freshmen end up playing?

Purdue’s Fletcher Loyer and Mt. Vernon’s Luke Ertel talk Friday, April 3, 2026, during the State Farm College Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Matt Painter brings in what could go down as the best recruiting class of his tenure at Purdue. Four freshmen are on the roster this year: point guard Luke Ertel, wing Jacob Webber, forward Rivers Knight and big man Sinan Huan.

As of right now, it seems like Ertel is on track to receive some playing time, but will he be the only freshman to do so?

Webber is a sneaky one. He still has some development to go, but there may not be a better shooter on the team. Knight and Huan likely aren't ready, but if something goes wrong in the frontcourt, their numbers could be called.

Who is flying under the radar?

Mar 25, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jack Benter (14) shoots the basketball during a practice session ahead of the west regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The beauty of this season's Purdue team is that there aren't the expectations of years past. Sure, this likely isn't going to be a national championship contender, but it is going to be a team full of young players who will have the opportunity to grow in front of your eyes.

That means there's plenty of young talent that has yet to be fully recognized.

From my perspective, I believe players like Burgess, Jack Benter and even West are flying under the radar. It would be interesting to hear what Painter has to say about the topic and which players have impressed him so far.

Either way, with new faces and new roles, there are bound to be some surprises.

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