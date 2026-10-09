Key Takeaways From Purdue Basketball at Big Ten Media Days

ROSEMONT, Ill. — As much as we'd like to think we know what to expect from Purdue's basketball team this coming season, we won't get a full grasp until it takes the floor on Nov. 2 against Gonzaga. Still, Big Ten Media Days provided us with a glimpse of what the Boilermakers will be like during the 2026-27 campaign.

Head coach Matt Painter, center Daniel Jacobsen and guard C.J. Cox were in Rosemont to participate in Big Ten Media Days this season, speaking with reporters about the upcoming season.

Plenty of interesting things were said throughout the day. So, what did we learn about Purdue from one day in Rosemont?

Confidence on the defensive end

Purdue Boilermakers center Daniel Jacobsen (12). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Purdue has been known for its offensive efficiency in recent years, but that might change this season. With new assistant coach Kenneth Lowe assisting Paul Lusk on the defensive end, this group feels more confident about what it can accomplish defensively.

Having more guards who can guard the basketball should also help.

"I feel like with the team we have now, we're all invested in guarding the ball," Cox said. "Me and Gicarri last year were the guys guarding the other team's best player, so I feel like us continuing to do that, and then Antione playing, he's also a very good defender. He has a long wingspan, so he'll be able to disrupt the ball, as well. And then Luke and Omer staying in front of the ball. Omer, compared to last year, has really improved."

Jacobsen says that having multiple guards capable of staying in front of their man allows him to stay in his matchup in the post, preventing him from having to play in help. The 7-foot-4 center can focus on his matchup and protect the rim more effectively.

"Defensively, if they're able to pick up the ball full court, stay in front of their man, be disruptive, then that's going to allow us to play one-on-one and not help as much," Jacobsen said. "That's huge for our defensive scheme."

Another player who could make a huge difference on the defensive end? Newly cleared big man Enzo Shahrvin.

"He's about as fast of a big dude as I've ever been around," Painter said. "He can get from A to B. He has to work on his positioning defensively. He's out of position all the time and he makes plays all the time. I know that's a contradiction, but if he can get in position and can use his strength and athleticism, he can be a menace on the defensive end. We could be a pretty good defensive team."

Battles are close for starting spots

Purdue Boilermakers guard C.J. Cox (0) shoots the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right now, there's no set starting lineup for Purdue's 2026-27 season. Painter told reporters that he'll look at the rotations he used in Canada for reference to begin the year, but there are still some spots that are yet to be determined.

It's a good problem for the Boilermakers, who feel like several guys are competing at a high level for a starting job.

"We're in the mix of trying to get to our offensive identity in terms of who are our main guys? I like all of our guys," Painter said. "There's not been a lot of separation on our team, and that's a positive quote. Guys have played well."

Caden Pierce adds veteran experience

Princeton Tigers forward Caden Pierce (3). | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Princeton transfer brings plenty of skills with him to West Lafayette. He's an athletic four who can defend multiple positions on the court. During Purdue's trip to Canada, he was the team's best rebounder.

Perhaps his greatest asset, though, is what he brings from a poise and experience standpoint. He has a calming presence that his new teammates respect.

"His poise and maturity as a veteran player is going to be really helpful for us this year," Jacobsen said. "He's been really good for younger guys, just a consistent player who always produces.

"I think a good example of that is, let's say it's a tense moment or an emotional play on the court, we know he's going to be the guy who is level-headed."

Cox echoed Jacobsen's thoughts. He said Pierce was able to pick up Purdue's detailed playbook pretty quickly and provides stability both on and off the court for this year's team.

"Caden having that experience at Princeton and playing USA Basketball, he doesn't really let things affect him emotionally," Cox said. "I feel like that just shows the type of character he has, and that will definitely help us on the court and in the locker room."

Loving the failure associated with exhibition games

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This isn't a new development for the Boilers, but Painter appreciates when his team fails ... in exhibition games. He spoke more specifically about why he likes scheduling tough road games during the preseason to prepare his teams.

In the past, Purdue has traveled to Arkansas, Creighton and Kentucky for non-conference games. This year, the Boilermakers are playing Purdue-Fort Wayne in Fort Wayne and will play perennial power UConn in Hartford.

"You can get fooled sometimes because Purdue is only playing Purdue," Painter said. "That's the reason you want those trips to have better talent to go against. You need to see some failure. There was no failure being seen on that trip [to Canada]. You need failure.

"That's the reason I love those exhibition games when we get beat. You see failure and it doesn't count, but it matters. Most people that are competitive respond from failure. That's why I've liked going to Kentucky, going to UConn, going to Creighton, going to Arkansas. Those things have been very beneficial to our team."

Purdue is 0-3 in those exhibition games, but things have turned out pretty well for the Boilermakers in the seasons that followed. It resulted in a National Championship Game appearance in 2024, a trip to the Sweet 16 in 2025 and an Elite Eight stop last season.

Not caring about preseason predictions

Purdue Boilermakers center Daniel Jacobsen (12) dunks the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So many times in recent years, Purdue has been predicted to finish at the top of the Big Ten. Last year, the Boilers were selected as the No. 1 team in the country in the initial Associated Press poll. This season, though, there is some doubt being cast on Painter's bunch.

Depending on where you look, Purdue is projected to finish anywhere from sixth to eighth in the Big Ten. That's still in the top half of the conference, but it's not a goal for this year's team.

Purdue is blocking out the noise, though, and just focusing on itself right now.

"I think we chose not to put too much value in outside opinions, especially preseason, when we haven't even played a game yet," Jacobsen said. "If anything, it's extra motivation for us. If we're going to be underestimated, we might as well go out there and prove people wrong."

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!