Final Purdue Basketball Starting Lineup, Rotation Projection Before 2026-27 Season

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The start of Purdue's exhibition season is just one week away. On Oct. 18, the Boilermakers return to Mackey Arena to host Ball State in the first of three preseason games they'll play before the opening tipoff against Gonzaga on Nov. 2.

Throughout the offseason, I've taken some guesses as to what Purdue's starting lineup and rotation could look like during the 2026-27 campaign. After making a few notes at Big Ten Media Days, I've decided to take one final stab at it before the Boilers play a live game.

Head coach Matt Painter will likely tinker with some things this season, saying that there hasn't been much separation at certain positions, a positive thing in his eyes. We could see multiple starting lineups this year, but here's my best guess as to what we'll see on Nov. 2.

Starting lineup

Purdue Boilermakers center Daniel Jacobsen (12) celebrates a basket. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Daniel Jacobsen

After dealing with some setbacks in his first two seasons, Jacobsen will finally get the opportunity to become Purdue's next great center. He dealt with a leg injury after winning the starting job as a true freshman and played behind Oscar Cluff last year. His versatility makes him a tough big man to defend. He can throw down lobs, go to work in the post, or stretch things out by stepping out and knocking down perimeter shots. The 7-foot-4 center is also a skilled shot-blocker and provides great rim protection. The one thing he's worked on most is learning how to play straight up and alter shots without committing fouls.

Caden Pierce

This might be Pierce's first season at Purdue, but he brings three full seasons of college basketball experience to West Lafayette. He's a tremendous athlete at 6-foot-7 and was the team's best rebounder during the four-game trip in Canada. Painter values the effort on the glass and Pierce's versatility, especially on the defensive end. Perhaps Pierce's best characteristic, though, is his level-headedness and experience. He's the guy who can provide stability for the Boilermakers on and off the court.

Gicarri Harris

Perhaps the most interesting debate in the offseason has been whether or not Harris would start over C.J. Cox. Either play could fit into the starting rotation. What gives Harris the edge, in my opinion, is the way he played alongside Mayer and West while in Canada. That trio worked extremely well together, especially on the defensive end. Harris really stood out defensively in off-ball situations with West guarding the ball-handler. There's also an explosiveness to his game that fits well with this lineup.

Antione West Jr.

West is the player on Purdue's roster who has the highest expectations placed on his shoulders. Coaches, teammates and those who have seen him in practice and in Canada continue to rave about what he adds to this year's team on both ends of the court. He can light teams up offensively with the ball in his hands, and he's also a lock-down defender. Although we haven't seen him against an actual opponent yet, it seems safe to assume that he'll be in a starting role this year.

Omer Mayer

There's a battle between Mayer and Luke Ertel, but the sophomore has an edge on the true freshman. Mayer has worked on his body, agility and conditioning throughout the offseason, getting prepared to be the starting point guard for this year's Purdue team. He has also become a vocal leader since the departure of Braden Smith. Mayer has improved defensively, something his teammates discussed at Big Ten Media Days. He's also worked hard on becoming a better driving guard with the ball.

Rotation

Purdue Boilermakers guard Jack Benter (14). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Enzo Shahrvin

During the offseason, I operated under the assumption that Shahrvin would play primarily at the four. If Purdue wanted to play smaller, he could be used at the five. At Big Ten Media Days, though, Painter hinted that Shahrvin is primarily at the five, but could "grow into playing the four," though he acknowledged that learning two positions for a new player is challenging. Shahrvin addresses Purdue's rebounding concerns, provides a strong, physical presence in the post, and is a tremendous athlete who can make plays on the defensive end.

Jack Benter

This feels like the second straight season in which Benter has flown under the radar in West Lafayette. He's another guy who has improved in the offseason and could potentially be a starter at some point in the year. He's capable of playing with the ball in his hands as a point forward, but is also versatile on the defensive end and can guard multiple spots. Benter has deep range and does all the little things necessary to win games. I'm not sure if Benter will have a traditional "breakout" year in 2026-27, but he's going to play a key role in the Boilers' success.

C.J. Cox

Cox could easily be a starter for the Boilermakers this season. After all, he's the only returning starter from last year's team and has two years of experience under his belt. But he could also be a player who provides Purdue with a necessary spark off the bench. He would be a great scoring option alongside Ertel with that catch-and-shoot mentality. Deciding between Cox and Harris is probably the most difficult right now. There's a chance we could see both of them start during the season.

Luke Ertel

For a true freshman, Ertel has been impressive when he's been on the floor. He's a lead guard who isn't afraid to hunt his own shot. He can also push the tempo and make great passes to set his teammates up for open looks. The Indiana Mr. Basketball is still going through the learning process, improving as a decision-maker and trying to play on two feet more consistently. Ertel is going to see plenty of minutes, especially because he can play off the ball.

Jacob Webber

Painter has described Webber as a "flamethrower" and one of the best shooters he's been around. That's pretty high praise for a true freshman, especially when thinking about some of the elite shooters that have come through Purdue: Ryan Cline, Ryne Smith, Sasha Stefanovic and Fletcher Loyer, to name a few. Because the Boilers have so many skilled backcourt players, Webber's minutes might be limited, but he could be a player who comes in when the Boilers need a spark offensively.

Raleigh Burgess

The role Burgess has this season will be interesting. He's become a vocal leader for the Boilermakers and is capable of playing both the four and five positions. At 6-foot-11, he can space the floor offensively and can defend the four and five. Burgess also brings great energy off the bench, which we saw two years ago when he was a true freshman.

Limited minutes

Purdue Boilermakers forward Sam King (7) passes the ball. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Based on what was observed in Canada, it's probably safe to assume that the remaining players on Purdue's roster will have a limited role this season. Because of the five-for-five rule, we will still likely see freshmen Sinan Huan and Rivers Knight in certain situations this year, but they're probably a year away from getting significant minutes. In addition to Huan and Knight, others who will see limited time are Sam King, Jack Lusk and Jace Rayl.

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