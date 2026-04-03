Purdue Basketball 2026-27 Roster Tracker
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A new era of Purdue basketball is about to begin. The Boilermakers are losing the three core pieces to their success from the past four seasons, with seniors Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn all graduating. So, it's time to turn the page and begin a new chapter in West Lafayette.
Throughout the offseason, Purdue Boilermakers On SI will continue to keep you updated on the latest roster news, including any transfer portal departures and additions in the coming weeks and months.
The NCAA transfer portal officially opens for men's college basketball players on Tuesday, April 7. Be sure to check back frequently for any news related to Purdue.
Purdue's 2026-27 roster
Here's a look at Purdue's current roster for the 2026-27 season. This will be updated as necessary, with any news of departures, transfer portal pickups, or other sudden changes. Check back in frequently to see if there have been any updates to this list.
Player
Height/Position
Class (for 2026-27)
#0 C.J. Cox
6-foot-3/Guard
Junior
#1 Antione West Jr.
6-foot-3/Guard
Freshman (RS)
#6 Aaron Fine
6-foot-2/Guard
Sophomore (RS)
#7 Sam King
6-foot-9/Forward
Senior (RS)
#9 Jack Lusk
6-foot-4/Guard
Senior
#12 Daniel Jacobsen
7-foot-4/Center
Junior
#14 Jack Benter
6-foot-6/Forward
Sophomore (RS)
#17 Omer Mayer
6-foot-4/Guard
Sophomore
#24 Gicarri Harris
6-foot-3/Guard
Junior
#32 Jace Rayl
5-foot-11/Guard
Senior
#34 Raleigh Burgess
6-foot-11/Forward
Sophomore (RS)
Caden Pierce
6-foot-7/Forward
Senior (RS)
Luke Ertel
6-foot-1/Guard
Freshman
Sinan Huan
7-foot-1/Center
Freshman
Jacob Webber
6-foot-6/Guard
Freshman
Rivers Knight
6-foot-9/Forward
Freshman
Departures
Purdue is losing its veteran trio of Smith, Loyer and Kaufman-Renn, leaving some big shoes for the Boilermakers to fill moving forward. That trio won two Big Ten regular-season titles, two Big Ten Tournament championships, and appeared in the NCAA Tournament all four years. Purdue also played in three Sweet 16s and made a trip to the National Championship Game in 2024.
Player
Departure reason
New School
#2 Fletcher Loyer
Graduation
N/A
#3 Braden Smith
Graduation
N/A
#4 Trey Kaufman-Renn
Graduation
N/A
#5 Liam Murphy
Graduation
N/A
#45 Oscar Cluff*
Graduation
N/A
*At this time, Oscar Cluff is considered to be out of eligibility. However, he is looking into the possibility of a sixth season.
Newcomers
Although Purdue is losing some key pieces from the 2025-26 roster, there's a lot to be excited about in West Lafayette. Coach Matt Painter and his staff are bringing in a four-man high school recruiting class that ranks seventh nationally, per 247Sports. Additionally, the Boilermakers picked up a transfer commitment from Princeton's Caden Pierce, who was the 2023-24 Ivy League Player of the Year.
Player
Recruit/Transfer
Previous school
Luke Ertel
High school recruit
Mt. Vernon HS (Ind.)
Rivers Knight
High school recruit
La Lumiere Prep (Ind.)
Sinan Huan
High school recruit
Georgetown Prep (Md.)
Jacob Webber
High school recruit
La Lumiere Prep (Ind.)
Caden Pierce
Transfer portal
Princeton
What is Purdue replacing?
There is a lot of production heading out the door in West Lafayette. Smith, Loyer, Kaufman-Renn and Cluff accounted for 53.2 points of Purdue's 81.7 points per game. That's 65.1% of the team's scoring from the 2025-26 campaign. The Boilermakers are going to have to find their offense from others on the floor.
Additionally, Kaufman-Renn and Cluff were the team's top two rebounders, and Smith was the best distributor in college basketball. Loyer left as the program's all-time leader in made three-pointers.
There are several holes to fill at Purdue, but there's more than enough talent on the roster to pick up some of the slack. It's just a matter of who does it.
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Dustin Schutte is the publisher of Purdue Boilermakers on SI and has spent more than a decade working in sports journalism. His career began in 2013, when he covered Big Ten football. He remained in that role for eight years before working at On SI to cover the Boilermakers. Dustin graduated from Manchester University in Indiana in 2010, where he played for the men's tennis team.Follow SchutteDustin