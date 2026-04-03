Purdue Basketball 2026-27 Roster Tracker

A new era of Purdue basketball is about to begin. The Boilermakers are losing the three core pieces to their success from the past four seasons, with seniors Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn all graduating. So, it's time to turn the page and begin a new chapter in West Lafayette.

Throughout the offseason, Purdue Boilermakers On SI will continue to keep you updated on the latest roster news, including any transfer portal departures and additions in the coming weeks and months.

The NCAA transfer portal officially opens for men's college basketball players on Tuesday, April 7. Be sure to check back frequently for any news related to Purdue.

Purdue's 2026-27 roster

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Purdue Boilermakers guard C.J. Cox (0) passes the ball. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Here's a look at Purdue's current roster for the 2026-27 season. This will be updated as necessary, with any news of departures, transfer portal pickups, or other sudden changes. Check back in frequently to see if there have been any updates to this list.

Player Height/Position Class (for 2026-27) #0 C.J. Cox 6-foot-3/Guard Junior #1 Antione West Jr. 6-foot-3/Guard Freshman (RS) #6 Aaron Fine 6-foot-2/Guard Sophomore (RS) #7 Sam King 6-foot-9/Forward Senior (RS) #9 Jack Lusk 6-foot-4/Guard Senior #12 Daniel Jacobsen 7-foot-4/Center Junior #14 Jack Benter 6-foot-6/Forward Sophomore (RS) #17 Omer Mayer 6-foot-4/Guard Sophomore #24 Gicarri Harris 6-foot-3/Guard Junior #32 Jace Rayl 5-foot-11/Guard Senior #34 Raleigh Burgess 6-foot-11/Forward Sophomore (RS) Caden Pierce 6-foot-7/Forward Senior (RS) Luke Ertel 6-foot-1/Guard Freshman Sinan Huan 7-foot-1/Center Freshman Jacob Webber 6-foot-6/Guard Freshman Rivers Knight 6-foot-9/Forward Freshman

Departures

Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2), guard Braden Smith (3) and forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4). | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Purdue is losing its veteran trio of Smith, Loyer and Kaufman-Renn, leaving some big shoes for the Boilermakers to fill moving forward. That trio won two Big Ten regular-season titles, two Big Ten Tournament championships, and appeared in the NCAA Tournament all four years. Purdue also played in three Sweet 16s and made a trip to the National Championship Game in 2024.

Player Departure reason New School #2 Fletcher Loyer Graduation N/A #3 Braden Smith Graduation N/A #4 Trey Kaufman-Renn Graduation N/A #5 Liam Murphy Graduation N/A #45 Oscar Cluff* Graduation N/A

*At this time, Oscar Cluff is considered to be out of eligibility. However, he is looking into the possibility of a sixth season.

Newcomers

Princeton Tigers forward Caden Pierce (12) drives. | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Although Purdue is losing some key pieces from the 2025-26 roster, there's a lot to be excited about in West Lafayette. Coach Matt Painter and his staff are bringing in a four-man high school recruiting class that ranks seventh nationally, per 247Sports. Additionally, the Boilermakers picked up a transfer commitment from Princeton's Caden Pierce, who was the 2023-24 Ivy League Player of the Year.

Player Recruit/Transfer Previous school Luke Ertel High school recruit Mt. Vernon HS (Ind.) Rivers Knight High school recruit La Lumiere Prep (Ind.) Sinan Huan High school recruit Georgetown Prep (Md.) Jacob Webber High school recruit La Lumiere Prep (Ind.) Caden Pierce Transfer portal Princeton

What is Purdue replacing?

Purdue Boilermakers center Oscar Cluff (45) shoots a free throw. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

There is a lot of production heading out the door in West Lafayette. Smith, Loyer, Kaufman-Renn and Cluff accounted for 53.2 points of Purdue's 81.7 points per game. That's 65.1% of the team's scoring from the 2025-26 campaign. The Boilermakers are going to have to find their offense from others on the floor.

Additionally, Kaufman-Renn and Cluff were the team's top two rebounders, and Smith was the best distributor in college basketball. Loyer left as the program's all-time leader in made three-pointers.

There are several holes to fill at Purdue, but there's more than enough talent on the roster to pick up some of the slack. It's just a matter of who does it.

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