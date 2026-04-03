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Purdue Basketball 2026-27 Roster Tracker

Keeping track of Purdue's roster for the 2026-27 season, which includes returning players, incoming recruits and potential transfer departures.
Dustin Schutte|
Purdue Boilermakers guard Omer Mayer (17) practices ahead of an NCAA Tournament game.
Purdue Boilermakers guard Omer Mayer (17) practices ahead of an NCAA Tournament game. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

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Purdue Boilermakers

A new era of Purdue basketball is about to begin. The Boilermakers are losing the three core pieces to their success from the past four seasons, with seniors Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn all graduating. So, it's time to turn the page and begin a new chapter in West Lafayette.

Throughout the offseason, Purdue Boilermakers On SI will continue to keep you updated on the latest roster news, including any transfer portal departures and additions in the coming weeks and months.

The NCAA transfer portal officially opens for men's college basketball players on Tuesday, April 7. Be sure to check back frequently for any news related to Purdue.

Purdue's 2026-27 roster

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Purdue Boilermakers guard C.J. Cox (0) passes the ball.
Purdue Boilermakers guard C.J. Cox (0) passes the ball. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Here's a look at Purdue's current roster for the 2026-27 season. This will be updated as necessary, with any news of departures, transfer portal pickups, or other sudden changes. Check back in frequently to see if there have been any updates to this list.

Player

Height/Position

Class (for 2026-27)

#0 C.J. Cox

6-foot-3/Guard

Junior

#1 Antione West Jr.

6-foot-3/Guard

Freshman (RS)

#6 Aaron Fine

6-foot-2/Guard

Sophomore (RS)

#7 Sam King

6-foot-9/Forward

Senior (RS)

#9 Jack Lusk

6-foot-4/Guard

Senior

#12 Daniel Jacobsen

7-foot-4/Center

Junior

#14 Jack Benter

6-foot-6/Forward

Sophomore (RS)

#17 Omer Mayer

6-foot-4/Guard

Sophomore

#24 Gicarri Harris

6-foot-3/Guard

Junior

#32 Jace Rayl

5-foot-11/Guard

Senior

#34 Raleigh Burgess

6-foot-11/Forward

Sophomore (RS)

Caden Pierce

6-foot-7/Forward

Senior (RS)

Luke Ertel

6-foot-1/Guard

Freshman

Sinan Huan

7-foot-1/Center

Freshman

Jacob Webber

6-foot-6/Guard

Freshman

Rivers Knight

6-foot-9/Forward

Freshman

Departures

Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2), guard Braden Smith (3) and forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4).
Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2), guard Braden Smith (3) and forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4). | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Purdue is losing its veteran trio of Smith, Loyer and Kaufman-Renn, leaving some big shoes for the Boilermakers to fill moving forward. That trio won two Big Ten regular-season titles, two Big Ten Tournament championships, and appeared in the NCAA Tournament all four years. Purdue also played in three Sweet 16s and made a trip to the National Championship Game in 2024.

Player

Departure reason

New School

#2 Fletcher Loyer

Graduation

N/A

#3 Braden Smith

Graduation

N/A

#4 Trey Kaufman-Renn

Graduation

N/A

#5 Liam Murphy

Graduation

N/A

#45 Oscar Cluff*

Graduation

N/A

*At this time, Oscar Cluff is considered to be out of eligibility. However, he is looking into the possibility of a sixth season.

Newcomers

Princeton Tigers forward Caden Pierce (12) drives.
Princeton Tigers forward Caden Pierce (12) drives. | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Although Purdue is losing some key pieces from the 2025-26 roster, there's a lot to be excited about in West Lafayette. Coach Matt Painter and his staff are bringing in a four-man high school recruiting class that ranks seventh nationally, per 247Sports. Additionally, the Boilermakers picked up a transfer commitment from Princeton's Caden Pierce, who was the 2023-24 Ivy League Player of the Year.

Player

Recruit/Transfer

Previous school

Luke Ertel

High school recruit

Mt. Vernon HS (Ind.)

Rivers Knight

High school recruit

La Lumiere Prep (Ind.)

Sinan Huan

High school recruit

Georgetown Prep (Md.)

Jacob Webber

High school recruit

La Lumiere Prep (Ind.)

Caden Pierce

Transfer portal

Princeton

What is Purdue replacing?

Purdue Boilermakers center Oscar Cluff (45) shoots a free throw.
Purdue Boilermakers center Oscar Cluff (45) shoots a free throw. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

There is a lot of production heading out the door in West Lafayette. Smith, Loyer, Kaufman-Renn and Cluff accounted for 53.2 points of Purdue's 81.7 points per game. That's 65.1% of the team's scoring from the 2025-26 campaign. The Boilermakers are going to have to find their offense from others on the floor.

Additionally, Kaufman-Renn and Cluff were the team's top two rebounders, and Smith was the best distributor in college basketball. Loyer left as the program's all-time leader in made three-pointers.

There are several holes to fill at Purdue, but there's more than enough talent on the roster to pick up some of the slack. It's just a matter of who does it.

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Dustin Schutte
DUSTIN SCHUTTE

Dustin Schutte is the publisher of Purdue Boilermakers on SI and has spent more than a decade working in sports journalism. His career began in 2013, when he covered Big Ten football. He remained in that role for eight years before working at On SI to cover the Boilermakers. Dustin graduated from Manchester University in Indiana in 2010, where he played for the men's tennis team.

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