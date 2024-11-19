Purdue Athletes Braden Smith, Chloe Chicoine Among Top-Selling Athletes at NIL Store
Purdue student-athletes Braden Smith (men's basketball) and Chloe Chicoine (volleyball) were among the top-selling athletes in October at the NIL Store. Both Boilermakers cracked the top-10 in sales for the month.
Recently, the NIL Store released the results of individual sales for the month of October. Smith finished at No. 8 in sales among male athletes. He was one of five basketball players to land inside the top-10.
Smith was projected as the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year and has lived up to the hype early in the 2024-25 season. Through the first four games, the junior guard is averaging 15.5 points, 9.5 assists, 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game.
Chicoine was ranked No. 10 in sales at the NIL Store in October among female athletes. She was the lone indoor volleyball player to land inside the top-10 for the month.
The sophomore outside hitter is having an outstanding year with the Boilermakers, racking up 302 kills and 268 digs in the 2024 campaign. She was a preseason All-Big Ten selection after a stellar freshman campaign.
As a school, Purdue ranked fourth in sales in October at the NIL Store. It finished behind Indiana, Boise State and UConn for the month.
The NIL Store represents more than 80 schools.
