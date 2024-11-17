Purdue Volleyball: Eva Hudson Named Semifinalist for National Award
Eva Hudson is getting some major recognition for the impressive season she's put together on the volleyball court. The Purdue outside hitter was named an AVCA National Player of the Year semifinalist, one of 14 players on the list.
Hudson is having a stellar 2024 campaign, leading the Big Ten in kills (412) and kills per set (4.63) so far this season. She's totaled 450 points this season and has eight double-doubles on the year.
Purdue is having an outstanding season, currently sitting with a 21-5 record and a 12-3 mark in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers are ranked No. 8 nationally.
Hudson has been a monster on the court since her arrival in West Lafayette in 2022. She's led the Big Ten in kills in each of her first two seasons and is on pace to achieve that again this year. Hudson is also pushing to become Purdue's all-time leader in kills per set.
The complete list of semifinalists for the AVCA Player of the Year honor are listed below:
- Olivia Babcock, Pittsburgh
- Rachel Fairbanks, Pittsburgh
- Sarah Franklin, Wisconsin
- Eva Hudson, Purdue
- Kennedy Martin, Florida
- Kami Miner, Stanford
- Jess Mruzik, Penn State
- Melanie Parra, TCU
- Bergen Reilly, Nebraska
- Lexi Rodriguez, Nebraska
- Elena Scott, Louisville
- Torrey Stafford, Pittsburgh
- Camryn Turner, Kansas
- Kendra Wait, Creighton
The list of semifinalists will be narrowed down to a group of finalists in December. The winner will be announced on Friday, Dec. 20 during Final Four weekend in Louisville.
