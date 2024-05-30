Purdue Basketball 2024-25 Schedule: Two New Schools Added to Rady Children's Invitational
There's been a change to the 2024 Rady Children's Invitational. While Purdue and BYU are sill part of next season's event, North Carolina State and Ole Miss will be included, replacing previously announced participants Notre Dame and Arkansas.
A statement regarding the change was sent out on Thursday. With the change, two of last year's Final Four teams — Purdue and North Carolina State — will play in the four-team tournament.
"Well, this is exciting!" said Sports San Diego CEO Mark Neville. "While we are disappointed that two teams have opted out of their contracts, we are so excited to welcome the SEC's Ole Miss and yet another team from last season's Final Four in NC State!"
Purdue and North Carolina State played in the Final Four last season, with the Boilermakers recording a 63-50 victory over the Wolfpack, advancing to the National Championship Game.
This year will be the second playing of the Rady Children's Invitational. Games are scheduled for Nov. 28-29. The first-round contests will be played on Nov. 28 with the championship and third-place matchups held on Nov. 29.
The event is held at LionTree Arena, located on the UC San Diego campus. More information regarding the Rady Children's Invitational will be released at a later time.
