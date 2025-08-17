Purdue Basketball Alum Sings Praises of New Boilermakers Omer Mayer, Oscar Cluff
The excitement about Purdue's 2025-26 season started just shortly after last season ended. During the offseason, the Boilermakers quickly added Oscar Cluff and Omer Mayer to the roster, two of the team's four newcomers, along with Liam Murphy (North Florida transfer) and Antione West Jr. (2025 recruit).
One Purdue basketball alum is already extremely high on the potential for the Boilermakers next season, and the additions of Cluff and Mayer are a major reason why.
The Purdue social media team recently posted photos of Cluff and Mayer to Instagram, as the coaching staff gets a few extra weeks to work with the two newcomers. Both arrived in West Lafayette late, which means they could get in a few practices with the staff to make up for time lost.
In response to that post, former Boiler Terone Johnson weighed in on what Cluff and Mayer bring to West Lafayette.
"Both are great guys, got to kick it and talk with them a couple of weekends ago," Johnson wrote. "Purdue is in for a HUGE season! Boiler Up!"
Johnson played for coach Matt Painter from 2010-14, scoring 1,318 career points and earning third-team All-Big Ten honors following the 2012-13 campaign.
Many fans about what Cluff and Mayer bring to West Lafayette. Those two additions are a big reason why Purdue is one of the favorites to win the national championship in 2026.
The comments from Johnson on social media only further confirm the beliefs of Purdue fans that the Boilermakers are in store for a big year.
MURPHY ON WHY HE PICKED PURDUE: Liam Murphy chose to spend his final year of college eligibility at Purdue. He says the family aspect and the chance to do "something special" appealed to him. CLICK HERE
SONDRUP INCLUDES PURDUE IN TOP 6: Purdue is a finalist to land four-star big man Jamyn Sondrup, a talented player in the 2026 recruiting class. He named his top six schools earlier this week. CLICK HERE
ERTEL CLIMBS IN ESPN RANKINGS: Purdue commit Luke Ertel continues to take massive leaps in ESPN's 2026 recruiting rankings. He's climbed more than 30 spots in the latest top 100. CLICK HERE