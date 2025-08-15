Forward Liam Murphy Explains Why He Transferred to Purdue for Senior Season
When Purdue searched for pieces to add via the transfer portal, bringing in a guy who could play the four position and stretch the defense was one of the priorities. The Boilermakers found that with former Columbia and North Florida standout Liam Murphy.
Murphy was one of two players Purdue added from the transfer portal in the offseason, along with 6-foot-11 center Oscar Cluff. Two big holes were filled with those additions.
Last season, Murphy was an efficient three-point shooter, connecting on 42.3% of his attempts, shooting nearly eight per game. He ended the year averaging 13.0 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.
Why did Murphy choose to finish out his college career at Purdue?
"The coaching staff preached the family aspect, and I think for my last year of college athletics, that was super important to me," Murphy said in a video posted by the Purdue social media team. "To be at a spot where I felt like I could contribute to something special. But the values of hard work, family, and togetherness are present here."
Murphy came into summer workouts limited. The 6-foot-7 forward underwent surgery on his left shoulder after the 2024-25 campaign concluded. Although he practiced with the team, he won't be at full strength until fall.
Still, Murphy is a proven commodity with his size and ability to shoot from the four spot. He's another great scorer on a roster full of players capable of putting the ball in the basket.
"I'd describe my game as highly-skilled. I put a lot of pressure on the defense," Murphy said. "I can score the ball in a variety of ways."
Murphy looks forward to sold-out Mackey Arena
As a result of committing to Purdue, Murphy gets the opportunity to play in one of the best venues in college basketball. After stops at Columbia and North Florida, the senior is looking forward to stepping on Keady Court on game day and playing in front of a raucous crowd at Mackey Arena.
"I'm most looking forward to a packed-out Mackey," Murphy said. "I've never been here for a game, but I'm super excited to walk out of the tunnel and see it fully packed with all the fans. It's going to be the most fun environment I've ever played in. I'm looking forward to it, it's going to be a blast."
Mackey Arena is often regarded as the top basketball venue in the Big Ten and one of the best in the country. Murphy doesn't have to wait much longer for his first experience, with Purdue hosting the University of Indianapolis in an exhibition game on Oct. 29 and opening the regular season against Evansville on Nov. 4.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
SONDRUP INCLUDES PURDUE IN TOP 6: Purdue is a finalist to land four-star big man Jamyn Sondrup, a talented player in the 2026 recruiting class. He named his top six schools earlier this week. CLICK HERE
ERTEL CLIMBS IN ESPN RANKINGS: Purdue commit Luke Ertel continues to take massive leaps in ESPN's 2026 recruiting rankings. He's climbed more than 30 spots in the latest top 100. CLICK HERE
MAYER TOP INTERNATIONAL BIG TEN RECRUIT: There are several international basketball players coming into the Big Ten for the 2025-26 season. Where does Purdue's Omer Mayer rank among the group? CLICK HERE