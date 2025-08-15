Purdue Among Finalists for 4-Star Big Man in 2026 Class
Purdue has made the short list for another top prospect in the 2026 recruiting class. Jamyn Sondrup, a 6-foot-9 center from Springville, Utah, has trimmed his list down to six schools.
Joe Tipton of Rivals reported the news on Thursday night. Along with Purdue, Sondrup is also considering BYU, Mississippi State, Utah, Utah Valley, and Washington.
Sondrup is a four-star player in the 2026 class, ranking No. 138 overall, per 247Sports. He's listed as the No. 16 center and the No. 6 prospect out of Utah.
Purdue showed interest in Sondrup early the recruiting process, extending an offer in the summer of 2024. At the time, the 6-foot-9 center was coming off a sophomore season at Springville High School in which he averaged 19.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game.
This past season, Sondrup averaged 16.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.5 blocks per contest. He also shot 61% from the floor.
Coach Matt Painter and his staff have done an excellent job on the recruiting front with the 2026 class. Although the Boilermakers have just one commitment at the moment, Purdue remains in the hunt for several of the top prospects in the cycle, with decisions coming in the next few months.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
ERTEL CLIMBS IN ESPN RANKINGS: Purdue commit Luke Ertel continues to take massive leaps in ESPN's 2026 recruiting rankings. He's climbed more than 30 spots in the latest top 100. CLICK HERE
MAYER TOP INTERNATIONAL BIG TEN RECRUIT: There are several international basketball players coming into the Big Ten for the 2025-26 season. Where does Purdue's Omer Mayer rank among the group? CLICK HERE
INDY CLASSIC TICKET INFORMATION: Tickets for the 2025 Indy Classic will go on sale soon. Two matchups will be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse: Purdue-Auburn and Northwestern-Butler. CLICK HERE