Purdue Basketball Fans Make Bold Predictions for Boilermakers in 2025-26 Season

Expectations are high in West Lafayette for the 2025-26 season. What bold predictions are fans making for Purdue basketball this year?

Dustin Schutte

Purdue Boilermakers guard Gicarri Harris (24) celebrates with guard Braden Smith (3)
Purdue Boilermakers guard Gicarri Harris (24) celebrates with guard Braden Smith (3) / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
It's no secret that expectations are extremely high in West Lafayette entering the 2025-26 season. With Purdue retaining and assembling one of the best rosters in college basketball, there are high hopes for another Final Four appearance and a national championship season for the Boilermakers.

Now that we're less than 100 days from the start of the college basketball season, I decided to ask Purdue fans for some of their boldest predictions and hottest takes for the Boilers during the upcoming season.

Many fans responded to the question, providing a wide range of predictions. Everything from playing time to postseason honors and team accomplishments to specific statistics was thrown out into the Twittersphere. Needless to say, there's a prediction for just about everything.

Even former Boiler and current Big Ten Network analyst Rapheal Davis got in on the action, predicting a national championship season for Purdue.

Here are some of the responses from social media, all of which came from X (formerly Twitter).

Purdue basketball fans make bold predictions

