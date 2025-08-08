Purdue Basketball Sells Out Season Tickets for 2025-26 Season
For a sixth consecutive year, season tickets are sold out for Purdue men's basketball. The team announced it had sold out of season tickets for the 2025-26 campaign.
Purdue also announced that it had a season-ticket renewal rate of 99.4% for the upcoming season. The Boilermakers are scheduled to play 17 games at Mackey Arena this year — seven nonconference contests and 10 Big Ten games. Purdue will also host the University of Indianapolis for an exhibition.
Purdue has sold out of season tickets each of the last six years, dating back to the 2019-20 season. The 2020-21 campaign is omitted, because fans were not permitted to attend due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fans will get to see Purdue play plenty of great competition at Mackey Arena this coming season. The Boilermakers will host Iowa State and Marquette as part of the nonconference slate. In Big Ten play, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Oregon, Penn State, Washington, and Wisconsin will all come to West Lafayette.
