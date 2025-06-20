Purdue Basketball: Israel Reportedly Decides on FIBA U19 World Cup Participation
The Israel U19 men's basketball team is headed to Switzerland for the 2025 FIBA World Cup. Although the country remains at war with Iran, it was reported by Sports Rabbi on Friday that the team received permission to travel for the event. Incoming Purdue guard Omer Mayer is a member of the team.
Earlier this week, it was reported that the Israel U19 team may withdraw from the event because of travel concerns. However, the team and other athletes received approval to leave the country and participate in the FIBA U19 World Cup, scheduled for June 28 through July 6.
"A joint move by the Ministry of Sports, the Olympic Committee, the umbrella organizations, sports associations, the Unit for Competitive Sports, and El Al Airlines has created an arrangement that allows sports delegations and athletes to immediately represent Israel around the world," Joshua Halickman wrote.
Mayer is one of 12 members of the Israel U19 team. He has not yet practiced at Purdue, instead preparing for this event before traveling to West Lafayette for summer and fall practices.
Mayer was ranked as a top 50 prospect in the 2025 recruiting class by On3, earning a four-star rating. The 6-foot-4 guard brings plenty of experience to Purdue, having played in the EuroLeague with former Boilermaker big man Trevion Williams for Tel Aviv Maccabi.
Mayer is one of two Purdue basketball players participating in the FIBA U19 World Cup. Center Daniel Jacobsen made the 12-man roster with USA Basketball and will also be headed to Switzerland for the event.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
JACOBSEN EARNS SPOT ON USA BASKETBALL: Daniel Jacobsen is headed to Switzerland for the 2025 FIBA World Cup. The Purdue center earned a roster spot on USA Basketball's U19 Men's National Team. CLICK HERE
WILLIAMS SCHEDULES VISIT TO PURDUE: Cameron Williams, one of the top prospects in the 2026 recruiting class, has reportedly scheduled visits to Purdue and Texas. He is a 6-foot-11 forward. CLICK HERE
PURDUE OPPONENT ANNOUNCED FOR BAHA MAR: It was announced officially on Wednesday that Purdue will play Memphis in the first round of the Baha Mar Hoops in November. Tipoff times were also revealed. CLICK HERE
ERTEL CLIMBS IN RANKINGS: Purdue commit Luke Ertel continues to make a big splash this summer, climbing up the ladder and nearly cracking the top 50 in the 247Sports recruiting rankings. CLICK HERE