Purdue's Daniel Jacobsen Earns Spot on USA Basketball U19 National Team
Daniel Jacobsen is headed to Switzerland with USA Basketball for the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup. The Purdue center was one of 12 players to earn a roster spot on the Men's National Team.
USA Basketball announced its roster for the 2025 FIBA World Cup, which will be played in Switzerland from June 28 through July 6. Jacobsen joins Mikel Brown Jr., AJ Dybantsa, Caleb Holt, Jasper Johnson, JJ Mandaquit, Morez Johnson Jr., Nik Khamenia, Brandon McCoy Jr., Koa Peat, Jordan Smith Jr., and Tyran Stokes on the roster.
"Congrats, Daniel!" Purdue coach Matt Painter wrote on social media. "Put in the work and great things happen. Excited for DJ to represent in Switzerland."
Jacobsen participated in the 2024 FIBA World Cup U18 with USA Basketball's National Team. The 7-foot-4 center averaged 9.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.2 blocks per contest, leading Team USA to an undefeated record and a gold medal in Argentina.
Jacobsen's first year in West Lafayette was cut short due to a broken leg suffered in the first minute of the second game of the 2024-25 season.
In Jacobsen's lone appearance last season, he helped Purdue earn a 90-73 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. As the starting center for the Boilermakers, he scored 13 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and blocked three shots. He also made some pivotal plays late in the game to secure the win.
USA Basketball started by inviting 32 players to tryouts for the U19 Men's National Team.
