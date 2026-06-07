The start of the 2026-27 college basketball season is still several months away, but Purdue has already learned of its first tipoff time of the year. The Hall of Fame Series announced the start time for the Nov. 2 showdown between the Boilermakers and Gonzaga at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

According to the Hall of Fame Series website, Purdue and Gonzaga will play the first of two men's games at T-Mobile Arena, with the contest tipping off at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT). The game between the Boilers and Bulldogs will be followed by a matchup between UCLA and Arizona.

So far, this is the only tipoff time that has been set for Purdue's 2026-27 season. No other start times have been listed on the program's official website.

Purdue and Gonzaga have played five times, with the Boilermakers owning a 5-0 record in the all-time series. The most recent victory came in the Sweet 16 round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Purdue won that contest 80-68 to advance to the Elite Eight.

Matt Painter and his squad would go on to play in the National Championship Game, falling to UConn in the title game.

The Nov. 2 matchup between Purdue and Gonzaga will serve as the season opener for both programs this season.

Purdue's non-conference schedule is (almost) complete

Purdue Boilermakers guard Omer Mayer (17) celebrates a basket with Jack Benter (14). | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Purdue is often one of the first programs to complete its non-conference schedule for the upcoming season. That was the case again this offseason, as the Boilermakers had their slate completed before the calendar turned to June.

Well ... almost complete.

The Boilermakers have all the dates set for their non-conference games for the 2026-27 campaign. They also have the date set for the 2026 Indy Classic (Dec. 19) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, but have not yet secured an opponent.

Purdue's 2026-27 non-conference schedule is highlighted by the following high-major matchups:

Nov. 2 — vs. Gonzaga (T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas)

Nov. 24 — vs. DePaul (Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla.)

Nov. 26 — vs. Oklahoma (Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla.)

Dec. 5 — at Iowa State (Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa)

Dec. 11 — vs. Tennessee (Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.)

Dec. 19 — Indy Classic (opponent TBD) (Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis)

The Boilermakers will also have several home games against high-quality mid-major programs. Teams coming to West Lafayette this year are Valparaiso (Nov. 6), Illinois State (Nov. 9), Ohio (Nov. 13), Lipscomb (Nov. 17), Oakland (Nov. 20) and Cal Baptist (Dec. 21).

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