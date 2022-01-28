LIVE BLOG: Follow Purdue's Game at Iowa in Realtime With News, Views Live from Press Row
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Welcome to Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It's a huge Big Ten showdown tonight between No. 6 Purdue and the Iowa Hawkeyes, with both team desperate for a conference win.
Welcome to our live blog, where we'll keep you updated with all the news and views from the game in real time. It's a big game for both teams, who are trying to stay close to the leaders in the Big Ten race. Purdue is 16-3 overall, and 5-3 in the league. Iowa is 14-5, and 4-4.
The game is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1. Here's how to watch, with all your pregame nuggets as well. CLICK HERE
Here we go. The most recent items are at the top.
8:40 p.m. — The starting lineups have just been released and Purdue's Jaden Ivey is NOT in the starting lineup. It's Mason Gillis and Zach Edey up front, with Isaiah Thompson, Sasha Stefanovic and Eric Hunter Jr. at the guard spots.
8:30 p.m. — Purdue is looking for sweep in the season series. The Boilers won 77-70 back in December, but Iowa star Keegan Murray didn't play in that game. He was out with an ankle injury.
8:20 p.m. — Purdue star Jaden Ivey was full go in warmups here at Carver-Hawkeye. I posted a story about it earlier. Here it is, with pictures. CLICK HERE
