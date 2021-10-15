Purdue Basketball Ranked No. 2 in the Nation by CBS Sports Preseason Countdown

Purdue basketball will enter the 2021-22 college basketball season with high expectations. The team is continuing to earn preseason praise, as it was ranked No. 2 in the country in a recent list by CBS Sports.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The 2021-22 college basketball season is creeping up and is just over four weeks away. Coach Matt Painter and the Purdue program have nothing short of high expectations for the upcoming year.

CBS Sports insider Matt Norlander went ahead and ranked all 358 Division I basketball programs ahead of the season and capped off his list Thursday with the 68 top teams in the nation.

The Boilermakers nearly topped the list, coming in at No. 2 behind Gonzaga. They're coming off an 18-10 season last year and return almost all of its minutes, including all five starters.

Painter and the team are looking to make a stronger push in the NCAA Tournament after falling short in the first round a year ago.

Here's what Norlander had to say about the 2021-22 Purdue squad:

"I decided in mid-August this is where I was going to slot the Boilers. At the time I thought I was going to be on an island and likely higher on Matt Painter's team than most others in the media. But as we've gotten into mid-October it's clear that the Boilermakers are viewed as top-five caliber by plenty of knowledgeable hacks around the industry. My biggest reason for this is Painter's undisputed chops as a coach combined with potentially having three of the 30 best players in the country: PF Trevion Williams, PG Jaden Ivey and C Zach Edey, the latter two having flourished in U19 competition over the summer and boosted their stock immensely.

Forward Sasha Stefanovic and combo guard Eric Hunter also return, giving Purdue as much all-around dependability as any team in men's college basketball. Painter's had some nice teams over the years that never broke through to the Final Four. I doubt Purdue reaches No. 2 the preseason AP Top 25, but if it winds up in the top five it will mark just the fourth time it's been that high heading into a season (1970: No. 3; 1987: No. 4; 1988: No. 2). Get ready for a powerhouse to emerge in West Lafayette, Indiana."

