Purdue Basketball Releases Jersey Numbers for 2026-27 Season

Summer has arrived, which means Purdue basketball is getting ready to return to Cardinal Court to begin the first practices for the 2026-27 campaign. Before the Boilers get back on the hardwood, though, the program released the jersey numbers for next season's roster.

There are no changes among the returning players, but the four incoming freshmen — Luke Ertel, Jacob Webber, Rivers Knight and Sinan Huan — and transfer Caden Pierce now officially have jersey numbers.

Here's a rundown of the numbers the Boilermakers will sport this coming season.

2026-27 roster and jersey numbers

Purdue center Daniel Jacobsen (12) dunks against Alabama. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

#0 — C.J. Cox, guard (Junior)

#1 — Antione West Jr., guard (RS Freshman)

#2 — Luke Ertel, guard (Freshman)

#7 — Sam King, forward (RS Senior)

#8 — Caden Pierce, forward (RS Senior)

#9 — Jack Lusk, guard (Senior)

#11 — Jacob Webber, guard (Freshman)

#12 — Daniel Jacobsen, center (Junior)

#14 — Jack Benter, forward (RS Sophomore)

#17 — Omer Mayer, guard (Sophomore)

#21 — Rivers Knight, forward (Freshman)

#24 — Gicarri Harris, guard (Junior)

#32 — Jace Rayl, guard (Senior)

#33 — Sinan Huan, center (Freshman)

#34 — Raleigh Burgess, forward (RS Sophomore)

Purdue has work to do this summer

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter talks to players. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Matt Painter is a proponent of making the most out of the summer months. That's going to be particularly important this offseason, as the Boilermakers are tasked with replacing the winningest senior class in program history.

Purdue does return 10 players from last year's roster, but it also brings in five newcomers — four are high school recruits and one transfer. Getting those incoming players up to speed is going to be critically important.

Not only will Purdue need to catch the newcomers up to speed, but there are expectations for several returning players to make big leaps. Some big names in that group include center Daniel Jacobsen and guards Gicarri Harris, Antione West Jr. and Omer Mayer.

Along with productive summer practices, Purdue is also heading to Canada for an international trip. The Boilermakers are expected to play four games across a nine-day trip. That should help create team chemistry before the official start of the 2026-27 season.

Purdue currently has its first exhibition game scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 18, hosting in-state foe Ball State. The Boilers will also travel to the East Coast to play UConn for an exhibition contest.

The first regular-season game is scheduled for Nov. 2 in Las Vegas, when Purdue will play Gonzaga.

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