    • November 22, 2021
    Purdue Guard Eric Hunter Jr. Joins Sasha Live! Podcast on Monday Night
    It's Episode 4 of the Sasha Live! podcast on Monday night live from Mad Mushroom Pizza in West Lafayette, and fans are welcome to come by or watch online. Purdue guard Eric Hunter Jr. joins the show, which starts at 7 p.m. ET.
    WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — It's Episode 4 of the Sasha Live! podcast on Monday night live from Mad Mushroom pizza, and Purdue guard Eric Hunter Jr. will be joining the show tonight as a special guest.

    The 30-minute podcast begins at 7 p.m. ET and fans are welcome to come down and watch the show live.  It's also available to watch online. (The links are below).

    There's going to be plenty to talk about after the Boilermakers' huge weekend in Connecticut, where they took down No. 18 North Carolina and No,. 5 Villanova on back-to-back days. Purdue is now ranked No. 3 in the country, and even got one first-place vote in the poll that was released Monday morning.

    Hunter, a senior guard from Indianapolis, has played in 96 games for Purdue during his career, and started 52 of 54 games during his sophomore and junior years. He been coming off the bench so far this season, leading the second unit. Purdue is 5-0 thus far.

    The Sasha Live! podcast can also be watched online on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Here's how to watch the show:

    Sasha Live! on Facebook

    • On Facebook, simply LIKE our Sports Illustrated Purdue page. A few hours before the show, there will be a link on the page to watch live. Liking the page is a good thing to do anyway, because we post all of our Purdue basketball and football stories there as well. To like the Facebook page, CLICK HERE

    Sasha Live! on Twitter

    • On Twitter, simply FOLLOW our Sports Illustrated Purdue account. When the show goes live, it will appear right there on the account and you can click it on. We also post all of our basketball and football stories there, too. To follow us on Twitter, CLICK HERE

    Sasha Live! on YouTube

    • On YouTube, Boilermakers Country publisher Tom Brew has one page — for the moment — for all of his podcasts, including the Mike & Micah Podcast, the Big Ten Roundtable Podcast and the FastBreak on FanNation NBA podcasts. We'll start there with showing Sasha Live! each night, and we'll repackage them with Apple and Spotify and others once the podcast content gets approved. But for now, to watch on YouTube, simply CLICK HERE
    • BOILERS NO. 3 IN AP POLL: Thanks to an impressive weekend, Purdue has moved up three spots in this week's Associated Press poll, coming in at No. 3 this week. The Boilers even received one first-place vote. CLICK HERE
    • PURDUE BEATS NO. 5 VILLANOVA: Purdue erased an 11-point second-half deficit and knocked off No. 5 Villanova to win the Hall of Fame Tipoff tournament. CLICK HERE
    • PURDUE BEATS NO. 19 NORTH CAROLINA: Sasha Stefanovic hit five three-pointers and tied a career-high with 23 points in a 93-84 win over North Carolina. CLICK HERE

