Purdue Guard Eric Hunter Jr. Joins Sasha Live! Podcast on Monday Night

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — It's Episode 4 of the Sasha Live! podcast on Monday night live from Mad Mushroom pizza, and Purdue guard Eric Hunter Jr. will be joining the show tonight as a special guest.

The 30-minute podcast begins at 7 p.m. ET and fans are welcome to come down and watch the show live. It's also available to watch online. (The links are below).

There's going to be plenty to talk about after the Boilermakers' huge weekend in Connecticut, where they took down No. 18 North Carolina and No,. 5 Villanova on back-to-back days. Purdue is now ranked No. 3 in the country, and even got one first-place vote in the poll that was released Monday morning.

Hunter, a senior guard from Indianapolis, has played in 96 games for Purdue during his career, and started 52 of 54 games during his sophomore and junior years. He been coming off the bench so far this season, leading the second unit. Purdue is 5-0 thus far.

