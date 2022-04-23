Purdue Transfer Target Nijel Pack Announces Commitment to Miami

Highly-coveted Kansas State transfer point guard Nijel Pack, a native of Indianapolis, announced Saturday that he is headed to Miami after two seasons with the Wildcats.

The 6-foot, 180-pound point guard visited West Lafayette on April 7 before making trips to Ohio State and Miami, per his Twitter page.

Pack garnered interest from several other programs after hitting the transfer portal, including Tennessee, Duke, Gonzaga, Arizona, Xavier, North Carolina State and Marquette.

A former four-star prospect out of Lawrence Central High School, Pack appeared in 53 games in his two years at Kansas State, starting in all but one. During the 2021-22 season, he averaged 17.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

Pack shot 45.5% from the floor and 43.6% from the 3-point line to lead Kansas State to a 14-17 overall record, which included a 6-12 mark in the Big 12. He earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in the process.

The Hurricanes are coming off a 26-11 season in 2021-22, which featured a 14-6 record in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The team made an appearance in the Elite Eight where it lost to the eventual national champion Kansas 76-50.

Miami will be without two of its guards come the 2022-23 season, with sixth-year redshirt seniors Charlie Moore and Kameron McGusty both exhausting their remaining NCAA eligibility.

Pack will now look to lead a team that scored 73.9 points per game and finished third in the ACC shooting 47.3% from the field last season.

As for the Purdue basketball program, head coach Matt Painter's search for a point guard to add to the roster continues. Transfer Isaiah Thompson announced his commitment to Florida Gulf Coast on Friday, and graduate Eric Hunter Jr. is in the transfer portal while he goes through the NBA Draft evaluation process.

