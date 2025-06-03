Purdue Basketball: Welcome Aboard, Senior Center Oscar Cluff
Throughout the offseason, Purdue Boilermakers on SI will highlight members of the 2025-26 Purdue men's basketball roster as part of a "Welcome Back/Welcome Aboard" series. This series will focus on recaps from the 2024-25 campaign and look ahead to the upcoming season.
Today's featured player is Oscar Cluff, a 6-foot-11 center who played at Washington State and, most recently, South Dakota State. He provides Purdue with a veteran presence and toughness in the post.
Oscar Cluff's 2024-25 season
There was a reason Cluff was considered one of the best big men available out of the transfer portal. The 6-foot-11 center was a walking double-double in his lone season at South Dakota State, averaging 17.6 points and 12.3 rebounds per game for the Jackrabbits. He recorded 22 double-doubles last season and was a first-team All-Summit League selection.
Cluff showcased his ability to score in a variety of ways, working off the pick-and-roll, backing down opponents to get into good position in the low post, and making a living off of putback opportunities.
Two of Cluff's best performances last season came in January. On Jan. 2, he scored 30 points and collected 19 rebounds in a 91-70 victory over Denver. Two weeks later, he scored 21 points and grabbed 20 rebounds in an 84-70 win over Oral Roberts.
Although Cluff had a few games with foul trouble, he showed the ability to play physical while staying on the floor. He played nearly 28 minutes per game and averaged fewer than 2.1 fouls per game. He hit four fouls in just seven games and fouled out only once.
For a big man, Cluff has a great combination of strength, toughness, and versatility. He fills a lot of needs for the Boilermakers.
Cluff gives Purdue strong presence on the glass
It's no secret that one of Purdue's biggest areas of concern last season came in the rebounding department. The Boilermakers ranked 102nd in team rebounding percentage last season, a statistic that cost them a handful of games.
So, when the transfer portal opened this spring, coach Matt Painter and his staff were searching for someone who could provide a stronger presence on the glass. In case you couldn't tell by his season average at South Dakota State, Cluff fits that need.
"When you get into the portal, you're trying to add pieces and add a physicality," Painter toldField of 68 during an interview before the Final Four. "We weren't a great rebounding team (this season). We were able to help ourselves there, able to help our physicality. We're very fortunate to land somebody of that stature, but to also give us that need."
Cluff ranked second in the NCAA in total rebounds with 12.3 per game. His 4.2 offensive rebounds per game also ranked second nationally. Purdue was led by Trey Kaufman-Renn, who grabbed 6.5 rebounds per game.
Purdue also needed some help on the defensive end, struggling with rim protection and shot blocking a year ago. But those aren't necessarily Cluff's specialties. Instead, the Boilers will lean on 7-foot-4 center Daniel Jacobsen for assistance on the defensive end.
Cluff doesn't fix all of Purdue's problems from last season, but his arrival in West Lafayette certainly helps on the glass and in second-chance scoring opportunities. It could make the Boilers even more dynamic offensively.
Another big man with great passing skills
Perhaps the biggest hidden trait regarding Cluff's game is his ability to pass. He may not be at the skill level of former Boilermaker Trevion Williams, but he fits right in with Kaufman-Renn and former Purdue star Zach Edey.
Cluff averaged 2.8 assists per game, an impressive number for a big man. That skill fits into exactly what Purdue likes to do offensively, especially for a post player with the ability to score.
Purdue's big men traditionally draw double teams, which allows spray-out opportunities for the shooters on the floor, and Cluff will have plenty around him. The Boilermakers return Fletcher Loyer, Braden Smith, CJ Cox, Gicarri Harris, and also bring in Liam Murphy via transfer. Those weapons could make Cluff one of the more dangerous passing big men in the country.
While Cluff receives a lot of attention for his offensive work and toughness on the glass, he's also an unselfish player who can help create shots for his teammates.
Looking ahead to 2025-26
Cluff's toughness and physicality have already been discussed at length. Purdue values his 6-foot-11 frame and his aggressiveness on the offensive end and around the glass. He'll be an immediate asset for Painter's squad entering the 2025-26 season.
Even better is the fact that Cluff is going to share that five spot with Jacobsen, who Purdue can depend on for rim protection, shot-blocking, and a new offensive look. Cluff will likely see fewer than the 28 minutes per game he logged at South Dakota State, but that could lead to more efficient play and a more well-rested body at the end of the season.
The biggest question mark about Cluff entering the 2025-26 season is his defensive capabilities. He'll provide some interior presence with his frame. Can he be reliable in keeping opponents out of the painted area or providing help when guards get beat at the wing?
There are still some areas where Cluff needs to improve entering his senior season, but he was a huge offseason pick-up for Purdue, one that could help the Boilers get back to the Final Four.
Oscar Cluff 2024-25 stats & highlights
Stats
- 17.6 points per game
- 12.3 rebounds per game
- 2.8 assists per game
- 63.4% FG
- 77.8% FT
Highlights
