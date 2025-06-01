Purdue Football: Where the Boilermakers' 2026 Recruiting Class Ranks Entering June
Recruiting is a never-ending process in college football. So, although Purdue doesn't have a lot of verbal commitments in its 2026 class right now, it could see a major increase in numbers at any point soon.
Summer months are usually hot with recruiting news, as many players make commitment announcements before starting their senior year of high school. Before we get to that part of the calendar, let's take a quick look at how Barry Odom and the Boilermakers stand as May ends and we begin the month of June.
On June 1, Purdue held verbal commitments from seven players. The Boilermakers currently rank 14th in the Big Ten and 47th nationally in the recruiting rankings, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings.
Here's the rundown of Purdue's current 2026 recruiting class, with all ratings coming from 247Sports.
Purdue football 2026 recruiting verbal commitments
ArMari Towns, tight end (Selma, Alabama)
- Height: 6-foot-6
- Weight: 220 pounds
- Star rating: 3-star
- Position rank: No. 44 tight end
- Overall rank: No. 862
Izaiah Wright, running back (Rockwood, Michigan)
- Height: 5-foot-10
- Weight: 207 pounds
- Star rating: 3-star
- Position rank: No. 56 running back
- Overall rank: No. 842
Corin Berry, quarterback (Covina, California)
- Height: 6-foot-2
- Weight: 185 pounds
- Star rating: 3-star
- Position rank: No. 29 quarterback
- Overall rank: No. 489
James Williams Jr., offensive lineman (Indianapolis, Indiana)
- Height: 6-foot-3
- Weight: 275 pounds
- Star rating: 3-star
- Position rank: No. 85 interior offensive lineman
- Overall rank: No. 991
Brock Brownfield, offensive lineman (New Palestine, Indiana)
- Height: 6-foot-3
- Weight: 250 pounds
- Star rating: 3-star
- Position rank: No. 93 interior offensive lineman
- Overall rank: No. 1104
Rico Schrieber, offensive tackle (Chicago, Illinois)
- Height: 6-foot-7
- Weight: 315 pounds
- Star rating: 3-star
- Position rank: No. 86 offensive tackle
- Overall rank: No. 1068
Brayden Sweeney, linebacker (Grand Rapids, Michigan)
- Height: 6-foot-2
- Weight: 215 pounds
- Star rating: 3-star
- Position rank: No. 97 linebacker
- Overall rank: No. 1177
2026 Big Ten football recruiting rankings (June 1)
- USC Trojans (27 commits)
- Ohio State Buckeyes (13 commits)
- Penn State Nittany Lions (17 commits)
- Illinois Fighting Illini (16 commits)
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights (13 commits)
- Minnesota Golden Gophers (10 commits)
- Washington Huskies (9 commits)
- Oregon Ducks (7 commits)
- Iowa Hawkeyes (9 commits)
- Indiana Hoosiers (9 commits)
- UCLA Bruins (8 commits)
- Michigan Wolverines (7 commits)
- Wisconsin Badgers (7 commits)
- Purdue Boilermakers (7 commits)
- Northwestern Wildcats (9 commits)
- Maryland Terrapins (6 commits)
- Nebraska Cornhuskers (4 commits)
- Michigan State Spartans (4 commits)
