Purdue Basketball: Welcome Aboard, Senior Forward Liam Murphy
Today's featured player is Liam Murphy, a 6-foot-7 wing who had previous stops at Columbia and North Florida.
Liam Murphy's 2024-25 season
After missing the entire 2023-24 season at Columbia due to injury, Murphy decided to enter the transfer portal and explore his options elsewhere. He committed to North Florida and proceeded to have the best season of his career.
Murphy averaged a career-best 13 points per game and shot the three-ball at a 42.3% clip. He scored in double figures 26 times for the Ospreys, including a season-high 22 points in a 90-77 loss to Georgia.
Murphy did most of his damage from behind the three-point arc at North Florida, making at least one shot from deep in every game last year. He converted a season-best six shots from long range in a 98-83 win over Bellarmine.
Throughout his career, Murphy has dealt with injuries that have kept him sidelined. Although he played the entire season at North Florida, he battled a partial labrum tear early in the year. He's hopeful to be cleared and ready for full contact in June after undergoing offseason surgery.
Murphy can stretch the defense
There was a reason coach Matt Painter targeted Murphy out of the transfer portal during the offseason. With Cam Heide entering the transfer portal, Purdue needed a wing player who was capable of stretching the defense by knocking down the three-point shot. That's Murphy's specialty.
Not only did Murphy connect at a high clip at North Florida last year, but he did it on a high volume. He knocked down 104 three-point shots, which led the Atlantic Sun Conference and ranked 19th nationally.
“We signed Liam Murphy from North Florida, who had the 19th-most threes in the country this past year. Losing Cam Heide, we just felt like we had to get that face-up four," Painter said on The Sideline with Andy Katz. "Cam helped us in that area, stretching the defense, just like Mason Gillis did. That completes our front line, and we feel good about that.”
With Purdue having a well-established post presence, Trey Kaufman-Renn, Daniel Jacobsen, and Oscar Cluff, Murphy will fill a similar role to the one he had at North Florida. Moving without the basketball, creating floor space, and knocking down open shots will make him a valuable asset in West Lafayette.
"In terms of role definition, it was exactly what I was looking for," Murphy told The Indianapolis Star in May. "They have a specific need and I have a specific skill set."
Murphy has battled injuries throughout his career
Unfortunately for Murphy, his career has been plagued by injuries and other circumstances. He was unable to play during his true freshman season at Columbia because the Ivy League canceled its 2020-21 season due to concerns about COVID-19. He missed six games with a broken hand as a sophomore. The 6-foot-7 forward then battled an ankle injury as a junior, playing in just 16 games. He missed the entire 2023-24 campaign following hip surgery.
Murphy was bitten by the injury bug again last season, suffering a partial labrum tear in his shoulder. He played the entire year, but it required surgery once North Florida's 2024-25 season concluded.
Purdue should be encouraged by the fact that Murphy shot better than 42% from deep and 44% from the floor while dealing with a shoulder injury. If he is at full strength for the 2025-26 season, what kind of damage can he do when he's on the floor?
Looking ahead to 2025-26
The value that Murphy brings to West Lafayette has already been mentioned. He's a 6-foot-7, sharpshooting wing who can provide Purdue with floor spacing on the offensive end. The senior forward gives Purdue a fourth three-point option, along with Fletcher Loyer, Braden Smith, and CJ Cox.
Murphy may not make 100 three-pointers for the Boilermakers this season, but he doesn't have to to be successful. He needs to be able to connect at a high clip when he gets his opportunities, which will open Purdue's offense even more. Isn't that a scary thought?
Where Murphy benefits is playing alongside two skilled passing big men in Kaufman-Renn and Cluff. Last season, Kaufman-Renn averaged 2.2 assists per game for the Boilers. Cluff dished out 2.8 assists per game while at South Dakota State. When those two face double teams in the post, they're willing passers and good decision-makers.
Murphy must be ready to drill the open looks when those guys get him the ball for a spray-out three.
No, Murphy does not possess the same athletic ability that Heide brought to the court. He isn't the same high-level rebounder that Gillis proved to be during his time in West Lafayette. But Painter has assembled a roster that complements his skill set and allows him to be a major contributor for the Boilermakers.
Liam Murphy 2024-25 stats & highlights
Stats
- 13.0 points per game
- 3.3 rebounds per game
- 1.4 assists per game
- 44.3% FG
- 42.3% 3-point FG
- 76.3% FT
Highlights
