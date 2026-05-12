Purdue's Big Ten Opponents Released — Who Will the Boilers Play Twice in 2026-27?

The 2026-27 college basketball season remains months away, but Purdue now knows its conference opponents. On Tuesday, the Big Ten released the full slate of matchups for each team for next year.

Purdue will play every team in the Big Ten at least once, but will have home-and-home matchups against Indiana, Illinois and Rutgers. The Boilermakers regularly play the Hoosiers twice, but played the Fighting Illini and Scarlet Knights just once last year.

In those four games, Purdue posted a 2-2 record. The Boilers split the season series against Indiana, winning at Mackey Arena 93-64 and losing at Assembly Hall 72-67.

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter and Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood. | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Purdue defeated Rutgers 81-65 in Piscataway, its Big Ten opener last year. The Boilers lost their only meeting with Illinois, falling 88-82 at home in a game in which Fighting Illini freshman Keaton Wagler went off for 46 points.

Below is a look at Purdue's schedule of Big Ten opponents for the 2026-27 season. Dates, tipoff times and television information will be released at a later date.

The Boilers concluded the 2025-26 campaign with a 30-9 record and won the Big Ten Tournament. They finished the conference season with a 13-7 record, finishing in a tie for sixth.

Home-only opponents

vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

vs. Maryland Terrapins

vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

vs. Northwestern Wildcats

vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

vs. UCLA Bruins

vs. USC Trojans

Road-only opponents

at Michigan Wolverines

at Michigan State Spartans

at Minnesota Golden Gophers

at Oregon Ducks

at Penn State Nittany Lions

at Washington Huskies

at Wisconsin Badgers

Home and road opponents

Illinois Fighting Illini

Indiana Hoosiers

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Purdue's non-conference schedule also taking shape

Iowa State Cyclones guard Killyan Toure (27) dribbles the ball around Purdue Boilermakers guard C.J. Cox (0). | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Although Purdue won't know dates for its Big Ten schedule for a few months, the 2026-27 slate is coming together. The Boilermakers have also worked to assemble a strong non-conference schedule, with a few gaps still left to fill.

Purdue already knows it's heading to Las Vegas to play Gonzaga in the season opener at T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 2. That matchup is part of the Hall of Fame Series Opening Night.

Additionally, Purdue has a home game scheduled against Tennessee and will travel to play Iowa State this year. It was also reported over the weekend that the Boilers have been working towards finalizing agreements with Illinois State and Valparaiso — both from the Missouri Valley Conference — for matchups this season.

There are still some openings on the schedule for Purdue to add to its loaded slate for the 2026-27 campaign, but there are already plenty of major matchups on the docket.

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