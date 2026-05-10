Purdue Adding In-State Opponent to 2026-27 Basketball Schedule

Purdue continues to assemble its non-conference schedule for the 2026-27 college basketball season. Over the weekend, it was reported that the Boilermakers are adding Valparaiso to the slate for the upcoming year.

Paul Oren of The Victory Bell reported that Purdue and Valparaiso will play during the upcoming season. The date and location were not mentioned in his report.

Valparaiso is coming off an 18-15 season in 2025-26 and finished with an 11-9 record in the Missouri Valley Conference. The Beacons reached the quarterfinal round of Arch Madness — the MVC's conference tournament — falling to No. 2 seed Bradley 90-84 in double overtime.

This would be the second MVC opponent Purdue is adding to the 2026-27 schedule. On Saturday, it was also reported that the Boilermakers were finalizing an agreement with Illinois State for the upcoming season. The Redbirds would make the trip to Mackey Arena, though a date for that potential matchup was also unknown.

Purdue would be an in-state opponent in the non-conference portion of its schedule for a second consecutive season. The Boilers hosted Evansville during the 2025-26 campaign, winning that game 82-51 to open the year.

Purdue has played Valparaiso 18 times, with the Boilers owning a 17-1 record. The last meeting was on Dec. 4, 2020, a 68-61 victory for the Boilermakers.

Purdue's 2026-27 schedule beginning to take shape

Purdue Boilermakers guard C.J. Cox (0) shoots a three-point shot. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Over the years, Purdue has been active in putting together its non-conference schedule early in the offseason. Illinois State and Valparaiso would be two new additions to a slate that is already loaded with premier matchups.

In addition to those two MVC foes, Purdue is also scheduled to play Gonzaga on Nov. 2 in Las Vegas, the season opener for both squads. The Boilermakers are also set to travel to Ames, Iowa, for a showdown with Iowa State and will host Tennessee on Dec. 12 in West Lafayette.

Playing a challenging schedule has become part of Purdue's identity under coach Matt Painter. He likes to test his team early in the non-conference schedule to prepare his team for the Big Ten regular season and the NCAA Tournament.

It's a method that has paid dividends for the Boilers in recent years. They have reached the NCAA Tournament in 11 consecutive seasons and have earned a top-four seed in March Madness in nine straight years, the longest active streak in college basketball.

Although the schedule is headlined by those matchups against Gonzaga, Iowa State and Tennessee, bouts against Illinois State and Valparaiso will test Purdue, as well.

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