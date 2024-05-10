Purdue, Alabama Reportedly Working on Home-and-Home Basketball Series
Purdue continues to work towards adding quality opponents to the nonconference schedule. College basketball insider Jon Rothstein reported on Friday that the Boilermakers are working with Alabama to try and cement a home-and-home series with the Crimson Tide.
Per the report, the first game would be during the 2024-25 college basketball season, hosted at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. The return game would then be at the Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa during the 2025-26 campaign.
At this time, no dates have been set and neither school has released a statement regarding the games.
Last season, Purdue and Alabama played in Toronto at Coca-Cola Coliseum on Dec. 9. The Boilermakers defeated the Crimson Tide 92-86 in a high-scoring contest.
During the offseason, Purdue has worked hard to add quality nonconference opponents to the future schedule. The Boilermakers will play Texas A&M at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis as part of the Indy Classic on Dec. 14, 2024.
Additionally, the Boilers have worked to schedule a home-and-home series with Marquette. The Golden Eagles would host the first game during the 2024-25 season in Milwaukee with the return game in West Lafayette scheduled during the 2025-26 season.
Purdue is coming off a 34-5 season, reaching the Final Four for the first time since 1980. The Boilermakers have gone three consecutive seasons without losing a game to a nonconference opponent in the regular seaon.
Earlier this offseason, it was announced that Purdue and Arizona had to cancel their matchup scheduled to be played in Las Vegas this coming season. The Wildcats had scheduling conflicts, but both schools hope to work something out for a future date.
Last week, the Big Ten released Purdue's home and away conference opponents for the upcoming college basketball season.
