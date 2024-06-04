Purdue commit Daniel Jacobsen Has Huge Outing in USA's Win Over Argentina in AmeriCup
Incoming Purdue center Daniel Jacobsen continues to impress whenever he's on the court. Monday, he put up big numbers as USA Basketball's U18 National Team defeated Argentina 88-66.
Jacobsen finished the game with nine points, 10 rebounds, five blocks and a steal in more than 20 minutes of action. He did find himself in foul trouble in the second half, but still had an impressive outing.
The 7-foot-3 center was a starter for the United State but left early in the first quarter because of a foul. Jacobsen struggled early on with rebound positioning, but got more comfortable as the game progressed.
Jacobsen proved to be a force on the defensive end, blocking five shots in the game. But the center didn't just occupy the paint on that side of the court. He also showed off the ability to step out beyond the free throw line and defend the perimeter.
Teammates got Jacobsen the ball in good scoring position in the low post, but he struggled to finish at times. That aspect of his game might still be a work in progress.
Even with some of the struggles, it was a strong first showing in the 2024 AmeriCup for the future Boilermaker. He has a unique combination of size and athleticism that can be utilzed on both ends of the floor.
After posting the 22-point victory over Argentina, Team USA will be back in action on Tuesday afternoon, playing Brazil at 4:40 p.m. ET. The game will air of FIBA's YouTube channel.
