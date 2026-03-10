Team USA vs. Italy Live Updates: Americans Alter Lineup for Final WBC Pool Play Game

Team USA will play its fourth game of the World Baseball Classic on Tuesday night, as the squad will take on Italy in its final game of group play. The game starts at 9 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FS1. Mets top prospect Nolan McLean will start the game on the mound for the U.S., and he’ll square off against Rockies righty Michael Lorenzen.

The U.S. is 3–0 following blowout wins over Brazil and Great Britain, and a tense 5–3 victory over Mexico on Monday night. Italy (2–0) also defeated Brazil and Great Britain, and will play Mexico on Wednesday. A win Tuesday would secure the top spot in Pool B for the Americans and put them in the quarterfinals of the tournament against the runners-up of Pool D.

