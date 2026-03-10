Team USA vs. Italy Live Updates: Americans Alter Lineup for Final WBC Pool Play Game
Team USA will play its fourth game of the World Baseball Classic on Tuesday night, as the squad will take on Italy in its final game of group play. The game starts at 9 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FS1. Mets top prospect Nolan McLean will start the game on the mound for the U.S., and he’ll square off against Rockies righty Michael Lorenzen.
The U.S. is 3–0 following blowout wins over Brazil and Great Britain, and a tense 5–3 victory over Mexico on Monday night. Italy (2–0) also defeated Brazil and Great Britain, and will play Mexico on Wednesday. A win Tuesday would secure the top spot in Pool B for the Americans and put them in the quarterfinals of the tournament against the runners-up of Pool D.
More MLB on Sports Illustrated
Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.Follow rumorsandrants
Will Laws is a programming editor who frequently writes about baseball for Sports Illustrated. He has covered MLB since 2014 and, prior to joining the SI staff in February 2020, previously worked for Yahoo, Graphiq, MLB.com and the Raleigh News & Observer. His work also has appeared on Yahoo Sports, NBA.com and AOL. Laws has a bachelor's in print and digital journalism from the University of Southern California.Follow willlaws