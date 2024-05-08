Purdue Basketball Dominates Sales at NIL Store for April
Purdue ended its memorable college basketball season with another impressive showing at the NIL Store for the month of April. For a sixth consecutive month, the Boilermakers topped the charts in sales.
According to the NIL Store, Purdue was the top school in sales for the month of April. It was one of four Big Ten schools included in the top-10. The Boilermakers owned the No. 1 spot in sales at the NIL store all throughout the college basketball season.
Here's a look at the top-10 schools for the month of April:
1. Purdue Boilermakers
2. UConn Huskies
3. Iowa Hawkeyes
4. LSU Tigers
5. Illinois Fighting Illini
6. Duke Blue Devils
7. Arkansas Razorbacks
8. Ohio State Buckeyes
9. North Carolina Tar Heels
10. West Virginia Mountaineers
Additionally, five Purdue men's basketball players were among the top-10 sellers at the NIL Store for April. Not surprisingly, Boilermakers superstar and two-time National Player of the Year Zach Edey took the top spot for the month.
Other Boilers who made the list included Braden Smith, Mason Gillis, Lance Jones and Cam Heide. Here's a complete look at the top-10 selling male athletes for the month of April at the NIL Store:
1. Zach Edey, Purdue
2. Braden Smith, Purdue
3. Jared McCain, Duke
4. Mason Gillis, Purdue
5. Lance Jones, Purdue
6. Cam Heide, Purdue
7. Coleman Hawkins, Illinois
8. Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois
9. Marcus Domask, Illinois
10. Cam Spencer, UConn
Related stories on Purdue basketball
- EDEY THROWS OUT FIRST PITCH AT WRIGLEY: Purdue superstar Zach Edey made his way to Wrigley Field on Monday night to throw out the first pitch before a game between the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres. CLICK HERE
- PURDUE, ARIZONA CANCEL 2024-25 GAME: Purdue and Arizona have called off their game for next season, which was scheduled to be played in Las Vegas. CLICK HERE