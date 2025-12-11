Grizzlies Star Zach Edey to Miss Multiple Weeks With Injury Amid Memphis Hot Streak
Grizzlies star Zach Edey is expected to miss at least four weeks with a stress reaction in his left ankle, the team announced on Thursday. The center will be re-evaluated in four weeks to determine when he will be able to come back to the court.
It sounds like Edey’s sidelining is more precautionary than worrisome for the Grizzlies.
“This is a management plan to optimize Zach's long-term health in consultation with the Grizzlies and medical experts,” sports agent Mark Bartelstein told ESPN’s Shams Charania.
Edey’s injury comes at an unfortunate time for Memphis, though, who are on a hot streak right now after going 7–2 in recent games. The second-year player is averaging 13.6 points, a team-high 11.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks.
The 2024 first-round pick underwent surgery on his left ankle over the summer, so his current injury is impacting where he was previously hurt. The surgery recovery caused him to miss the Grizzlies’ first 13 games of the season—he only had his 2025-26 season debut on Nov. 15. Memphis started turning their season around in Edey’s third game back, when they began their 7–2 run. We’ll see how the 11–13 Grizzlies perform without Edey in the lineup for at least the next month.