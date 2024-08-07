Purdue Guard Braden Smith Dominates July Sales at NIL Store
Braden Smith is still a popular man in West Lafayette. The junior guard at Purdue was the top-earning male athlete for the month of July at the NIL Store. He was also the only basketball player to make the top-10.
Smith edged out nine college football players for the top spot in July among male athletes. As a school, Purdue ranked second in sales at the NIL Store. The company represents 65 different schools.
Smith is coming off a stellar sophomore campaign with the Boilermakers in 2023-24. He averaged 12.0 points, 7.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds per contest. He also shot 43.1% from 3-point range for the season.
Because of Smith's contributions, Purdue finished the season with a 34-5 record, winning a second straight Big Ten regular season title and earning a trip to the National Championship Game, the program's first visit since 1969.
Smith is considered one of the top returning players in college basketball for the 2024-25 season. He was selected by college basketball insider Jon Rothstein as the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year.
In his first two seasons with the Boilermakers, Smith has been named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team (2022) and first-team All-Big Ten (2023). He's been a member of Purdue squads that have won two Big Ten regular season titles, a Big Ten Tournament championship and made a Final Four appearance.
Even though the summer months are college basketball's offseason, Smith is still popular among fans in Boilermaker Country. His NIL Store sales continue to prove that.
