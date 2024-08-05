Purdue Basketball Offers Top-25 Prospect, 2026 Guard Deron Rippey Jr.

Thank You Coach Matt Painter, Coach P And The @BoilerBall

For The Offer For Deron Rippey Jr.

26’ @BlairAcademyMBB @NH_Lightning #Grateful#TGBTG#

We Walk By Faith And Not By Sight! Cause Over Self!

Driven, Dedicated And Determined To Get Better Off And On The Court#OnePercent pic.twitter.com/ihS0ghFa6V