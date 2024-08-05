Purdue Basketball Offers Top-25 Prospect, 2026 Guard Deron Rippey Jr.
The Purdue basketball staff continues to be active on the recruiting front this summer, especially with the 2026 class. On Friday, the Boilermakers extended an offer to four-star prospect and 2026 guard Deron Rippey Jr.
Rippey revealed that he received an offer from Purdue via a post on Instagram.
"After a great conversation with Coach (Matt) Painter, I am blessed to receive an offer from Purdue University," he wrote. "Thank you to the coaching staff!"
Rippey is one of the highest-rated prospects in the 2026 class, per 247Sports. The 6-foot-2 guard ranks as the No. 21 player of the cycle and the No. 3 point guard. The Blairstown, N.J. prospect is currently ranked as the No. 1 player in the state, as well.
Rippey has received 23 offers thus far. Along with Purdue, other schools to express interest in the guard include Georgia Tech, Illinois, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Oklahoma State, Providence, St. John's, Syracuse, TCU, Texas A&M, Villanova, Wake Forest, Washington and others.
Purdue has been working hard with the 2026 class, extending a number of offers in recent weeks. Painter and his staff have extended offers to guard Junior County and forward/center Jamyn Sondrup, both from Utah. the Boilers have also extended offers to three-star forward Colben Landrew, Indiana guard Luke Ertel and Tennessee forward Trey Thompson.
The Boilermakers are coming off a 34-5 season, reaching the National Championship Game for the first time since 1969. The program has carried a lot of momentum into the offseason and is looking to capitalize on the recruiting front.
Below are some of Rippey's highlights:
