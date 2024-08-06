Purdue Makes Top-8 for In-State Forward in 2025 Recruiting Class
A top-10 player from Indiana is giving Purdue serious consideration. Tuesday, Jeffersonville forward Tre Singleton revealed his top-8 schools with On3's Joe Tipton, with the Boilermakers firmly in the mix.
Singleton, a 6-foot-8 forward in the 2025 recruiting class, is also considering Butler, Clemson, Louisville, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Virginia and Xavier. He trimmed is list of options down from nearly two dozen offers.
Purdue extended an offer to the in-state prospect in July.
Last season at Jeffersonville High School, Singleton averaged 14.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. He helped lead the Red Devils to a 20-8 record and a trip the semistate round of the IHSAA basketball tournament. Jeffersonville fell 52-51 to Ben Davis, coming up just short of a state championship appearance.
Per 247Sports, Singleton is ranked as a top-150 overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting class and is listed as the No. 8 player from Indiana. The network's director of scouting, Adam Finkelstein had plenty to say about the forward's game.
"Singleton is 6-foot-8 with a naturally strong build. He’s capable of playing either the four or the five with his strong body and ability to play through contact. He has excellent footwork and very good hands, which help him not just offensively but on the glass," Finkelstein wrote of Singleton.
"While he’s not a not a totally explosive athlete, he showed good balance through contact and an associated ability to make tough lay-ups in traffic. He also has some mismatch skill with his ability to make spot-up shots out to the three-point line and put the ball on the floor with both hands."
Over the last two seasons, Singleton is averaging 13.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.
Tre Singleton highlights
Related stories on Purdue basketball
PURDUE OFFERS TOP-25 PROSPECT: Purdue has extended an offer to a four-star guard and top-25 overall prospect Deron Rippey Jr., a player in the 2026 recruiting class. CLICK HERE
PURDUE MAKES TOP-10 FOR MULLINS: Purdue has made the cut for four-star guard Braylon Mullins, a native of Greenfield, Ind. The 2025 prospect has narrowed his list down to just 10 schools. CLICK HERE