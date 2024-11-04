Purdue Makes Redshirt Decision on Freshman Raleigh Burgess
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue coach Matt Painter has elected not use a redshirt year for freshman big man Raleigh Burgess. The basketball program announced the news on Monday, prior to the Boilermakers' season opener against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
Burgess, a 6-foot-11 forward/center, was a member of Purdue's 2024 recruiting class. He provides Purdue with size in the post, but he's also capable of stretching defenses on the offensive end.
Sunday, Painter explained why he had not made a decision regarding Burgess' status for the season.
"With Raleigh, it helps us because he's got size to help us guard someone big, but yet he can stretch the defense, he can play on the interior and post up," Painter said. "He's got good athleticism, good strength, now it's just kind of learning two different positions. And, how much will we need him?"
So, for the 2024-25 season, Purdue will utilize the redshirt year for freshman guard Jack Benter. The other four members of that recruiting class — Gicarri Harris, CJ Cox, Daniel Jacobsen and Burgess — will suit up for the Boilermakers this season.
