Zach Edey to Meet with Los Angeles Lakers, Draft Projection Up as High as No. 9
One of the most storied franchises in the NBA is reportedly hosting former Purdue star Zach Edey. ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported that the 7-foot-4 center is set to meet with the Los Angeles Lakers.
In his recent 2024 NBA Draft rankings, Givony revealed that Edey is schedule to meet with the Lakers in the near future. This news comes after the two-time Naismith National Player of the Year participated in a pre-draft workout with the Toronto Raptors.
The Lakers have the No. 17 pick in this year's draft — a spot where Edey could be available. However, Givony reports that multiple teams have interest in the 7-footer and that he could go as high as No. 9.
"Teams say Edey's range appears to be in the Nos. 9-19 range based on the workouts he has conducted and scheduled," Givony writes. "He was with the Toronto Raptors this past week, will visit the Los Angeles Lakers, and is in the conversation at Memphis (9), Utah (10), Chicago (11), Oklahoma City (12), Portland (14) and Miami (15)."
Edey impressed during his time at the NBA Scouting Combine in May. The former Purdue star showed off his ability to shoot from range, as well as knock down pull-up jumpers. He made 14-of-25 shots from behind the 3-point line, hit 60% of his shots off the dribble and converted on nine-of-10 free throw attempts.
Edey has admitted that the strongest aspect of his game is in the post. But he's used the offseason and various workouts to prove that he can do more than what we saw at Purdue.
"Dominating the paint — that's my game, it's not any secret," Edey said at the combine. "I wanna get the rebounds, I wanna bang inside, carve out that space inside, protect the rim. That's my game. That's what I'm always gonna try to hang my hat on.
"I think I'm quicker than teams think I am, I think I can shoot better than teams think I can. I have to show that, but I think on film ... I was in college for four years, I've got a lot of film. I know what I can do."
In Givony's latest player rankings, Edey is ranked as the No. 16 prospect in the draft.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
ZACH EDEY TALKS AT NBA COMBINE: Zach Edey met with reporters on Tuesday at the NBA Scouting Combine in Chicago. Here's what he had to say about his draft status, going through the process and more. CLICK HERE
MATT PAINTER GETS EXTENSION: Purdue coach Matt Painter has received a contract extension from the Board of Trustees. The new deal will keep him in West Lafayette through the 2028-29 season. He's led the Boilermakers to two straight Big Ten titles and a trip to the Final Four. CLICK HERE
PURDUE WILL BE JUST FINE WITHOUT CATCHINGS: Thursday, Purdue revealed that four-star forward Kanon Catchings requested to be released from his scholarship. He was the No. 38 prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. It's a big blow for the Boilermakers, but Matt Painter's team will be just fine. CLICK HERE
KANON CATCHINGS DECOMMITS AT 11TH HOUR: Kanon Catchings, the top prospect in Purdue's heralded 2024 recruiting class, has asked for his release from his National Letter of Intent. Catchings was a four-star prospect and expected to make a quick impact with the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE