Zach Edey to Meet with Los Angeles Lakers, Draft Projection Up as High as No. 9

Zach Edey at the NBA Combine:



- 14/25 in the 3-point drill

- 3.51 Seconds in the 3/4 Quarter sprint

- 11.19 Seconds in the Pro lane drill

- 18/30 shooting off the dribble

- 9/10 on free throw attempts



