Purdue's Zach Edey Leads in Sales at NIL Store for May
Zach Edey's career at Purdue officially ended in April, but the 7-foot-4 center is still selling a lot of merchandise through the NIL Store. The two-time National Player of the Year had the best sales for the month of May.
This week, the NIL store released its top-10 schools and players for sales in May. Edey topped the charts, sitting in the No. 1 spot. As a school, Purdue finished with the second-highest sales totals. UConn was the top-selling school for the month.
Purdue had been the top-performing school for six months. Not a bad run for the Boilermakers.
Edey's former teammate, Purdue guard Braden Smith, also did pretty well in earnings for the month of May. The sophomore ranked fourth in sales for the month. The only other basketball player to make the list was Illinois' senior Coleman Hawkins, who ranked eighth.
Several Big Ten schools ranked in the top-10 in sales for May. Purdue was the highest-ranked school from the conference at No. 2, with Iowa coming in at No. 4, Illinois landing at No. 6, Northwestern getting the No. 7 spot and Indiana finishing at No. 9.
After an outstanding college career at Purdue, Edey has been working towards the 2024 NBA Draft. He's a projected first-round pick and could potentially work his way into being a lottery selection.
In his four years with the Boilermakers, Edey scored 2,516 points and collected 1,321 rebounds. He became Purdue's all-time leader in both categories and was a two-time All-American, Big Ten Player of the Year and National Player of the Year.
