Zach Edey Discusses Potential of Being Drafted by Hometown Toronto Raptors
Zach Edey isn't going to be picky when it comes to the NBA Draft. He's going to be incredibly grateful to any team that gives him an opportunity. But the former Purdue superstar admits that playing for the Toronto Raptors — his hometown team — would be a little more special.
Edey worked out with the Raptors on Tuesday, wanting to prove there's more to his game than just providing a low-post presence. While talking with reporters, the 7-foot-4 center and two-time National Player of the Year remembered back to when the Raptors won an NBA title in 2019.
“I remember driving around downtown after they won the championship, like downtown was going crazy,” Edey said, per Aaron Rose of All Raptors. “Now I’m in here working out, like, it is really cool.”
Edey is coming off a season in which he averaged 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 2.0 assists per game. He led Purdue to a second-straight Big Ten regular season crown and the program's first appearance in the National Championship Game since 1969.
After another stellar season with the Boilermakers, Edey is a projected first-round pick, with ESPN's Jonathan Givony recently tabbing the big man as a potential lottery pick. The Raptors currently have the No. 19 selection.
Toronto won't have another pick — barring a trade — until the second round, having the No. 31 overall selection.
We won't know where Edey is heading until draft night. He's going to be appreciative of any team that gives in an opportunity at the next level. But he also admitted that playing in Toronto would be incredibly special.
“Obviously getting drafted anywhere would be a blessing, but drafted by Toronto, like, it’s the team you grew up watching,” Edey said. “It’s a team all my buddies are watching, my family watch, like, it'd be real cool.”
Related stories on Purdue basketball
EDEY 'NOT CLOSE TO MY CEILING': He might be a two-time National Player of the Year at the college level, but former Purdue star Zach Edey believes he has a lot of growth left as a basketball player. He talked about his potential after a pre-draft workout with the Toronto Raptors. CLICK HERE
LANCE JONES REFLECTS ON TIME AT PURDUE: Former Purdue guard Lance Jones had a pre-draft workout with the NBA's Indiana Pacers on Tuesday. After his workout, he talked about his time in West Lafayette and how Matt Painter prepared him for the next level.CLICK HERE
JACOBSEN'S FIRST GAME IN AMERICUP: Daniel Jacobsen nearly recorded a double-double in Team USA's first game of the U18 AmeriCup on Monday. The incoming Purdue center finished the game with nine points, 10 rebounds and five blocks in an 88-66 victory over Argentina. CLICK HERE