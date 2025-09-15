Top-5 Talent Cameron Williams Makes Interesting Decision After Purdue Official Visit
If you're someone who enjoys reading way too much into something, then the recent move by five-star prospect Cameron Williams may interest you. The highly-touted 2026 power forward canceled his visit to North Carolina while on his official visit to Purdue over the weekend.
Williams is a 6-foot-11 forward in the 2026 class and is ranked as the No. 4 player in the country, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings. He was in West Lafayette this past weekend and still has multiple visits scheduled.
However, Dushawn London of 247Sports reported that Williams has canceled his official visit to North Carolina. He also plans to reschedule his visit to USC. Williams has upcoming visits to Kentucky (Sept. 26), Duke (Oct. 3), and Arizona (Oct. 17) on the docket.
Could this be a sign that Purdue is rising on Williams' list after a positive visit to Purdue and interactions with coach Matt Painter and the staff?
How does Williams fit in at Purdue?
Not only is Williams one of the top prospects in the 2026 recruiting class, but he would also fill an immediate need on Purdue's roster for the 2026-27 season.
With All-American Trey Kaufman-Renn departing after the 2025-26 campaign, the Boilermakers will need to fill a major void at the four position. Williams would have a legitimate chance to come in and immediately earn a starting spot with the Boilermakers. Or, at the very least, carve out a significant role for himself as a true freshman.
That has to be an attractive opportunity, especially for a program that reached the National Championship Game in 2024 and is thought to be a title contender this coming season.
Cameron Williams had a tremendous junior season
There's a reason Williams is one of the top-ranked players in the 2026 recruiting class. He's capable of doing everything on the basketball court.
During his junior season at St. Mary's in Phoenix, Williams enjoyed a stellar campaign. He averaged 18.0 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.6 blocks, and 1.8 steals per contest. Williams shot 51% from the floor and 36% from three-point range.
"Williams is a rapidly ascending prospect with a wealth of long-term tools, and while he is not yet a finished product by any means, he has one of the highest long-term upside in the class. Now standing at 6-foot-11 with shoes on, he has mobility, athleticism, budding face-up skill, and defensive versatility alike," wrote 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein.
"He’s a bouncy leaper, excellent runner, and can really cover the court at his size. He has a soft, natural touch and shows shooting potential to not only space the floor, but even shoot off the dribble, even with a relatively quick natural release."
Related stories on Purdue basketball
SCOTT SCHEDULES OFFICIAL VISIT: Purdue will host 2026 four-star forward Ralph Scott for an official visit. The 6-foot-7 small forward attends IMG Academy and recently picked up an offer. CLICK HERE
MAYER RAVES ABOUT PURDUE: What does Omer Mayer think of his first two months in West Lafayette? He says he "couldn't ask" for a better situation than the one he's in at Purdue. CLICK HERE
PURDUE, USC FANS WATCH BOILERS PRACTICE: Before Saturday's Purdue-USC football games, fans from both sides were checking out the Boilermakers' basketball practice at Cardinal Court. CLICK HERE