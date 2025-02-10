Purdue's Trey Kaufman-Renn Named Big Ten Player of the Week Again
Trey Kaufman-Renn may not have been a top-10 finalist for the Karl Malone or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar awards last week, but the Big Ten recognized the junior forward's greatness on Monday. The Purdue star was named the conference's Player of the Week for a third time this season.
Kaufman-Renn had two huge outings in Purdue's wins over Iowa (90-81) and USC (90-72) last week, helping the Boilermakers to improve to 19-5 on the season and 11-2 in Big Ten play. They are currently leading the Big Ten standings.
In Purdue's two games last week, Kaufman-Renn averaged 24.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals per game. He also shot 60% from the floor and connected on 13-of-14 free throw attempts.
Kaufman-Renn dropped 25 points, collected seven rebounds and dished out four assists in Purdue's impressive road win over Iowa last Tuesday. Despite early foul trouble, the junior forward was nearly unstoppable when on the floor.
On Friday, Kaufman-Renn followed up his stellar outing against Iowa with a double-double performance in a sizable win over USC. He scored 24 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked two shots in an 18-point victory for the Boilers. He made eight-of-12 shot attempts.
Kaufman-Renn has scored at least 23 points in five of Purdue's last six games. The Boilers are 5-1 in that stretch.
For the season, Kaufman-Renn is averaging 18.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He's also connecting on 60.3% of his shots from the floor.
