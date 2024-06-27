Purdue's Zach Edey, Iowa's Caitlin Clark Named Big Ten Athletes of the Year
Purdue's Zach Edey and Iowa's Caitlin Clark are adding to their collection of individual awards and honors. On Thursday, the Big Ten announced that the two basketball stars were named the Big Ten Athletes of the Year.
Edey was named the Jesse Owens Male Athlete of the Year and Clark received the Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year. It is the second straight year both players have earned the award.
Both were also named Naismith National Player of the Year in 2023 and 2024.
Edey had a tremendous senior season in West Lafayette, averaging 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game. The Boilermakers concluded the 2023-24 campaign with a 34-5 record, won a Big Ten regular season title and reached the National Championship Game.
This season, Edey also became the all-time leading scorer and rebounder at Purdue. He finished his career with 2,516 points and 1,321 rebounds. Edey's name and No. 15 are already hanging in the rafters of Mackey Arena.
On Wednesday night, Edey was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies with the No. 9 in the 2024 NBA Draft. He became the second Purdue player in the past three seasons to be picked in the top-10 (Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons in 2022).
Clark also led Iowa to an appearance in the National Championship Game, finishing the season with a Big Ten Tournament championship and a 34-5 record. She became the NCAA's all-time leading scorer — for both men's and women's basketball — ending ther career with 3,951 points.
This past season, Clark averaged 31.6 points, 8.9 assists and 7.4 rebounds per contest. She also shot better than 37% from behind the 3-point line.
Following an incredibly college career with the Hawkeyes, Clark was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever. She's already made quite the impact, receiving WNBA Rookie of the Month honors for May.
Both Edey and Clark could probably dedicate an entire room to the awards, accomplishments and accolades they've received during their college careers. Adding one more won't hurt.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
EDEY 'EMPHATICALLY DOMINANT' AT WORKOUTS: A CBS Sports analyst says that Zach Edey was "absolutely, emphatically dominant" during a few of his NBA workouts. Did the Memphis Grizzlies strike gold with the 7-foot-4 former Purdue superstar? CLICK HERE
GRIZZLIES GM EXPLAINS EDEY PICK: What does Zach Edey bring to the Memphis Grizzlies? General manager Zach Kleiman explained how the former Purdue center and two-time National Player of the Year creates mismatches for other NBA teams. CLICK HERE
EDEY'S TEAMMATES CELEBRATE: Instead of attending the NBA Draft, Zach Edey chose to spend the evening with his friends, family, teammates and coaches at Purdue. When his name was called by the Memphis Grizzlies, everyone surrounding the 7-foot-4 center celebrated. CLICK HERE