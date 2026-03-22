Purdue Coach Matt Painter Provides Update on C.J. Cox Following Win Over Miami

This story has been updated wit new information.

ST. LOUIS — Purdue coach Matt Painter provided an injury update on starting guard C.J. Cox following Sunday's 79-69 win over Miami in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Cox exited Sunday's game at the 17:04 mark in the second half after getting fouled on a fastbreak attempt. He was on the ground for a significant amount of time before walking off the floor. He immediately went to the locker room.

"He hyperextended his knee," Painter said in the postgame interview. "So, we'll kind of see how treatment goes and everything to see what his status is. That's just what our trainer told me."

Cox finished Sunday's game with 11 points, one rebound and one assist. He did not return to the contest after exiting with the injury.

The sophomore guard commented on the situation after the game.

"I just hyperextended it, and then it tightened up a little bit," Cox said. "It's nothing serious ... I feel good."

With Purdue's 79-69 victory over Miami, the Boilermakers will play No. 11 seed Texas in the Sweet 16 round in San Jose, Calif. It is the third straight trip for the Boilers to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

Cox makes big plays at a pivotal time

Purdue Boilermakers guard C.J. Cox (0) drives against Miami Hurricanes guard Dante Allen (35). | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

For a second straight game, Cox made big shots when Purdue needed it most. On Sunday, the Boilers were trailing Miami 36-29 with just under two minutes to play in the first half. That's when the sophomore got into a rhythm.

Cox knocked down a triple at the 1:49 mark, drawing the Boilers within four points. He then buried another three-pointer to make it a one-point game. The sophomore then knocked in a third-straight shot from long range, tying the game at 38-38.

Purdue still trailed Miami 40-38 at the half, but without that nine-point spurt from Cox, the Boilers may ave been in a much more dire situation.

Cox would go on to score on an inbounds pass early in the second half. He suffered an injury and left the contest just 33 seconds later.

In Friday's game, Purdue led Queens 35-30 with just over three minutes to play. The Boilers then went on a 10-0 run, with Cox accounting for eight of those points. It was the separation they needed to pull away in the second half.

The Boilers have plenty of depth, but Cox plays such a critical role on both ends of the floor that it would be tough to win without him. Purdue is hoping for good news moving forward on the sophomore guard.

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