Purdue Guard Braden Smith Gets Pre-Draft Workout With Hometown NBA Franchise

Braden Smith won't have to travel far for his next opportunity to prove he belongs in the NBA. The former Purdue star and the NCAA's all-time assist leader will participate in a pre-draft workout with the Indiana Pacers.

Smith is one of 12 players who will participate in the pre-draft workout for the Pacers this week. Smith will work out in Indianapolis on Friday, June 5, along with Sam Alexis (Indiana), Chris Bell (Cal), Kylan Boswell (Illinois), Maliq Brown (Duke) and Isaac McKneely (Louisville).

The Pacers currently do not have a pick in the 2026 NBA Draft (scheduled for June 23 and 24), but the organization could still make trades if there's a prospect they like.

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) dribbles against the Utah State Aggies. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Smith would be an intriguing option for the Pacers, though they already have two skilled point guards on the roster. Tyrese Haliburton will return from injury for the 2026-27 season and TJ McConnell is a veteran backup — a player many have compared to Smith in recent weeks.

A Westfield, Ind., product, Smith would essentially be playing in his hometown if he found his way onto Indiana's roster. It would also be unique, as not many Boilermakers have played for the Pacers.

The most recent Purdue player to suit up for the Pacers was Brad Miller, who was with the organization for the 2002-03 season. Dakota Mathias has played for the franchise's G League affiliate, the Noblesville Boom, and Lance Jones was part of the organization's 2024 Summer League roster.

Four Boilers have received pre-draft workout opportunities

Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) grabs a rebound. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

It's been an active spring and summer for Purdue's four outgoing starters. Trey Kaufman-Renn, Fletcher Loyer, Oscar Cluff and Smith have all received pre-draft workout invitations ahead of the NBA Draft.

Before Smith received his pre-draft workout invitation with the Pacers, Cluff earned an opportunity for a workout with the Golden State Warriors. Both Loyer and Kaufman-Renn worked out with the Washington Wizards, which has two second-round selections in this year's draft, along with the No. 1 overall pick.

Right now, Smith is the only former Boilermaker projected to be selected in the NBA Draft, a consensus second-round pick. Kaufman-Renn and Cluff have emerged as potential picks late in the second round. Loyer had a strong showing at the G League Scouting Combine, but still hasn't received much NBA Draft attention.

The last time multiple Boilers were selected in the same draft was in 2011, when both JaJuan Johnson and E'Twaun Moore were picked by the Boston Celtics.

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