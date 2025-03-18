Purdue Guard Braden Smith Receives AP All-American Honors
After a stellar junior season, Purdue guard Braden Smith has been named a first-team All-American by the Associated Press. It's another accolade the Boilermaker star will add to his collection after also being named Big Ten Player of the Year just one week ago.
Smith finished the season averaging 16.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game. His 8.7 assists per game average ranked second in the nation. The junior also shot better than 43% from the floor.
In addition to Big Ten Player of the Year and All-American honors, Smith is also a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award, presented to the top point guard in college basketball. He's also among 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Trophy, presented to the sport's National Player of the Year.
Purdue junior forward Trey Kaufman-Renn also received some attention from the Associated Press, as he was an honorable mention for the All-American teams this year. He averaged 20.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while shooting nearly 60% from the floor.
Here's a look at all of the selections for the 2024-25 AP All-America teams.
First-Team All-Americans
- Johni Broome, Auburn
- Cooper Flagg, Duke
- Mark Sears, Alabama
- Walter Clayton Jr., Florida
- Braden Smith, Purdue
Second-Team All-Americans
- Kam Jones, Marquette
- John Tonje, Wisconsin
- JT Toppin, Texas Tech
- PJ Haggerty, Memphis
- RJ Luis Jr., St. John's
Third-Team All-Americans
- Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton
- Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
- Eric Dixon, Villanova
- LJ Cryer, Houston
- Hunter Dickinson, Kansas
Honorable Mentions
- Nique Clifford, Colorado State
- Donovan Dent, New Mexico
- Dylan Harper, Rutgers
- Chucky Hepburn, Louisville
- Tre Johnson, Texas
- Curtis Jones, Iowa State
- Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue
- Chaz Lanier, Tennessee
- Derik Queen, Maryland
- Maxime Reynaud, Stanford
- Javon Small, West Virginia
- Bennett Stirtz, Drake
