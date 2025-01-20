Purdue Guard Braden Smith Tabbed as Midseason All-American
There aren't many players performing at a level higher than Purdue's Braden Smith right now. The junior guard has been nearly unstoppable over the Boilermakers' last seven games, earning midseason first-team All-America honors from FOX.
Smith was the only player from the Big Ten named a first-team selection, per FOX college basketball broadcaster John Fanta. He received the honor after averaging 15.1 points, 8.9 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game for the Boilermakers. He's been a critical piece of Purdue's recent seven-game winning streak.
"He's the best point guard in America because he is relentless on both ends of the floor and just wills the Boilermakers to wins," Fanta wrote. "Having to guard him is next to impossible because he's a flawless offensive player who's also shooting 42% from 3-point territory."
During Purdue's seven-game winning streak, Smith's numbers have been even better. The junior guard is averaging 18.9 points, 9.9 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game. He has also recorded three double-doubles in that window.
Is it any surprise the Boilermakers are playing at such a high level?
Smith entered the season as the preseason Big Ten Player of the Year. He's played at a high level all year long, but he's really unleashed his skills over the last month. Not only is he performing at a conference Player of the Year level, he might work his way into the National Player of the Year conversation.
FOX's first-team All-America selections
- Johnni Broome, Auburn (Midseason National Player of the Year)
- Cooper Flagg, Duke
- Braden Smith, Purdue
- Kam Jones, Marquette
- PJ Haggerty, Memphis
