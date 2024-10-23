Purdue Lands in Top 15 of USA Today Coaches Poll, 4 Big Ten Teams Ranked
Purdue will open the 2024-25 college basketball season ranked in the top-15 of the USA Today Coaches Poll. The Boilermakers are sitting in the No. 13 spot of the preseason rankings.
The Boilers are fresh off a 34-5 campaign, winning a Big Ten championship and reaching the National Championship Game. Coach Matt Painter returns three starters from that squad: Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn.
Purdue also returns key contributors in Myles Colvin, Caleb Furst and Cam Heide. Additionally, Painter and his staff brought in a top-20 recruiting class.
Three other teams from the Big Ten were ranked in the top-25, as well. Indiana (No. 18), UCLA (No. 22) and Illinois (No. 24) were all included in the preseason poll.
Others receiving votes included Rutgers, Michigan State, Oregon, Ohio State, Maryland and Wisconsin. Below is the complete preseason top-25.
2024-25 USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll
- Kansas Jayhawks
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- UConn Huskies
- Houston Cougars
- Duke Blue Devils
- Iowa State Cyclones
- Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Baylor Bears
- Arizona Wildcats
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Auburn Tigers
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Creighton Bluejays
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Arkansas Razorbacks
- Marquette Golden Eagles
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Texas Longhorns
- Cincinnati Bearcats
- Florida Gators
- UCLA Bruins
- Kentucky Wildcats
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Ole Miss Rebels
Others receiving votes: Texas Tech, Rutgers, St. John's, Xavier, Michigan State, BYU, Oregon, Kansas State, Boise State, St. Mary's, Clemson, Dayton, Ohio State, Maryland, Grand Canyon, MIssissippi State, Princeton, San Diego State, Virginia, Wake Forest, Wisconsin.
