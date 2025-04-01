Purdue Lands Transfer Commitment From South Dakota State Big Man Oscar Cluff
Just a day after taking a visit to Purdue, former South Dakota State big man Oscar Cluff has announced his commitment. The 6-foot-11 center announced his commitment to the Boilermakers with a social media post Monday night.
Cluff is the first player this offseason to announce his transfer to Purdue. The Boilers saw their season come to an end on Friday night, falling 62-60 to Houston in the Sweet 16.
In his lone season at South Dakota State, Cluff averaged 17.6 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He helped South Dakota State to a 20-12 record and a third-place finish in the Summit League.
Cluff has one season of eligibility to use.
Cluff started his college career at the JUCO level, playing at Cochise College in Arizona. Then, for the 2023-24 season, the 6-foot-11 center played at Washington State. In his lone season in Pullman, Cluff averaged 7.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest.
Purdue finished the 2024-25 campaign with a 24-12 record and reached the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament. The Boilermakers have a stellar big man in Trey Kaufman-Renn, who averaged 20.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.
However, Matt Painter's team lacked rim protection from a true big man on the defensive end. It was something that 7-foot-4 freshman Daniel Jacobsen brought to the floor, but he suffered an injury just one minute into the second game of the season.
Purdue also struggled to rebound the basketball at times throughout the season.
The news of Cluff transferring in to Purdue comes as three players have already announced their departure. Junior forward Brian Waddell, sophomore center Will Berg and sophomore wing Myles Colvin have all entered the transfer portal.
